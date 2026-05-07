Panasonic Toughbook marks 30th year with new European partner program
The revamped initiative introduces a new deal registration system, enhanced training programs, and fresh growth incentives
Panasonic Toughbook has announced the launch of a new European partner program designed to strengthen its channel-first strategy and provide partners with greater commercial support and growth opportunities.
Dubbed Elevate, the revamped initiative introduces new deal registration capabilities, a tiered partner structure, enhanced training and certification pathways, as well as performance-based financial incentives for resellers and distributors.
The program is structured around three reseller tiers – Authorized, Expert, and Elite – alongside a dedicated framework for distributors and a certified ISV track.
Elevate also features a new deal registration system designed to provide partners with greater pricing clarity and commercial predictability, including access to premium discounts on registered opportunities.
“ELEVATE gives our partners the commercial structure, predictability, and financial incentives they need to build their business with confidence,” commented Damien Fernandez, European partner and channel manager at Panasonic TOUGHBOOK.
“At a time when predictability matters more than ever in the channel, ELEVATE gives partners the stability to plan, invest, and grow.”
Expanding partner enablement
Alongside commercial updates, Panasonic Toughbook has also expanded its partner enablement efforts through Basecamp – a dedicated training platform designed to introduce rugged mobility to new partners while strengthening the expertise of existing partners.
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The platform features dedicated learning pathways covering rugged mobility fundamentals, sales guidance, and technical expertise, with partners able to earn certifications and digital badges upon completion.
Elite-tier partners will also gain access to additional growth incentives, the firm said, which include annual business planning, quarterly reviews, recruitment incentives, and performance-based rebates tied to revenue targets.
Anniversary channel evolution
According to Panasonic Toughbook, the launch marks the most significant evolution of its channel strategy in the brand’s 30-year history and coincides with a period of significant investment.
Among its recent developments, the firm has established dual Service and Solutions Centres in Cardiff and Budapest, introduced its Mobile-IT-As-A-Service (MaaS) full-lifecycle solution, as well as new AI-enabled Toughbook devices.
“Over the last three decades, Panasonic has earned the trust of mission-critical workers by engineering rugged mobility solutions that keep mobile workers connected and productive in any environment,” Fernandez added.
“ELEVATE extends that long-term trust to the partner ecosystem by providing a dependable framework for a channel-first future.”
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Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
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