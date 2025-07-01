‘Risk into revenue’: Trend Micro’s new European channel program targets partner growth
The vendor’s updated channel framework now includes a unified tier and discount structure across all partner types
Trend Micro has revamped its European Partner Program in a move the cybersecurity vendor said will help partners boost margins and drive growth.
The new framework has been designed to make it easier for channel businesses to leverage the full capabilities of the firm’s Trend Vision One for Service Providers platform.
Through the updated initiative, partners of all types can leverage a new, unified tier and discount structure, alongside tailored incentives for service providers, as well as updated certifications and competencies.
Designed for all partner types and business models, Trend Micro said the program will help partners “turn risk into revenue” by positioning them as trusted security allies capable of mitigating risk continuously across customers’ attack surfaces.
Powered by AI, Trend Micro’s Trend Vision One for Service Providers platform centralizes cyber risk exposure management, security operations, and layered protection.
The offering supports cyber risk and exposure management (CREM), SecOps, and protection layers across networks, endpoints, cloud, AI, and more, with multi-tenancy and flexible pay-as-you-go models alongside simple onboarding and provisioning.
According to Trend Micro, the platform’s capabilities enable service providers to proactively tackle security threats through continuous monitoring of the attack surface, while enabling rapid response and automated remediation.
Trend Micro eyes new channel opportunities
Through the new partner program, Trend Micro said partners can leverage Trend Vision One to expand their service offerings with high-margin solutions to increase revenue and decrease costs.
Additionally, the program offers progressive discounts, rebates, and benefits designed to reward partners as they progress through its tiers and build specializations.
“More than ever, customers are turning to trusted service providers for support to navigate an expanding attack surface, a growing threat landscape and compliance requirements – all while facing limited in-house security resources,” explained Christina Decker, Trend Micro’s director of Strategic Channels Europe.
“This creates a strong opportunity for service providers to stand out with value-added offerings. Trend Micro’s updated Partner Program and the centralized service provider platform empower partners to build long-lasting, profitable customer relationships through value-added service.”
