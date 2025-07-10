ExtraHop builds on APAC momentum with Singapore expansion
The vendor said its increased presence will help enterprises across the Asia Pacific region better meet evolving compliance demands
ExtraHop has announced an expansion of its global footprint in Singapore as the vendor looks to meet growing demand for its network detection and response (NDR) platform across the APAC region.
By expanding its network, the firm said it is positioning itself to better help enterprises meet stringent compliance requirements, such as those under the Singapore Cybersecurity Act.
The location will act as a key local point of presence (PoP) for customers’ ExtraHop data, the firm said, while also enhancing its threat detection and response capabilities.
In an announcement, Ken Chen, ExtraHop’s vice president for Asia Pacific and Japan, said the expansion builds on the company’s established standing in the region’s enterprise market.
“Our continued expansion across APAC is a strategic move to provide our customers with a distinct advantage in meeting evolving compliance demands and ensuring they have the absolute fastest pathway to detecting and neutralizing advanced threats right here in the region,” he explained.
ExtraHop’s integrated platform unifies NDR with network performance management (NPM) and intrusion detection (IDS) capabilities to equip enterprises with visibility and high contextual insights into their hybrid infrastructure.
According to the company, the offering enables faster threat detection and response, enhanced productivity, and a reduction in operational complexity.
The Singapore expansion follows a strong year for the company and its platform in the Asia Pacific region, with revenues increasing by 62% year-over-year, driven by the addition of enterprise customers in highly regulated industries such as banking, public sector, and critical infrastructure.
The move also underlines the company’s commitment to its partnerships in the region. Foo Siang Tse, senior partner for Cyber at multinational IT company, NCS, highlighted the importance of cybersecurity and digital resilience as part of organizational business strategy.
“ExtraHop’s offerings have helped our clients with network visibility and deep investigation capabilities that are required to rapidly detect and respond to threats,” he explained.
“ExtraHop’s continued investment in Singapore is representative of our shared commitment to regional growth. We look forward to deepening our partnership to empower even more customers to secure their businesses.”
