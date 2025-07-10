ExtraHop builds on APAC momentum with Singapore expansion

The vendor said its increased presence will help enterprises across the Asia Pacific region better meet evolving compliance demands

Singapore Flyer observation wheel pictured in foreground with city skyline behind.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Daniel Todd's avatar
By
published
in News

ExtraHop has announced an expansion of its global footprint in Singapore as the vendor looks to meet growing demand for its network detection and response (NDR) platform across the APAC region.

By expanding its network, the firm said it is positioning itself to better help enterprises meet stringent compliance requirements, such as those under the Singapore Cybersecurity Act.

The location will act as a key local point of presence (PoP) for customers’ ExtraHop data, the firm said, while also enhancing its threat detection and response capabilities.

In an announcement, Ken Chen, ExtraHop’s vice president for Asia Pacific and Japan, said the expansion builds on the company’s established standing in the region’s enterprise market.

“Our continued expansion across APAC is a strategic move to provide our customers with a distinct advantage in meeting evolving compliance demands and ensuring they have the absolute fastest pathway to detecting and neutralizing advanced threats right here in the region,” he explained.

ExtraHop’s integrated platform unifies NDR with network performance management (NPM) and intrusion detection (IDS) capabilities to equip enterprises with visibility and high contextual insights into their hybrid infrastructure.

According to the company, the offering enables faster threat detection and response, enhanced productivity, and a reduction in operational complexity.

The Singapore expansion follows a strong year for the company and its platform in the Asia Pacific region, with revenues increasing by 62% year-over-year, driven by the addition of enterprise customers in highly regulated industries such as banking, public sector, and critical infrastructure.

The move also underlines the company’s commitment to its partnerships in the region. Foo Siang Tse, senior partner for Cyber at multinational IT company, NCS, highlighted the importance of cybersecurity and digital resilience as part of organizational business strategy.

“ExtraHop’s offerings have helped our clients with network visibility and deep investigation capabilities that are required to rapidly detect and respond to threats,” he explained.

“ExtraHop’s continued investment in Singapore is representative of our shared commitment to regional growth. We look forward to deepening our partnership to empower even more customers to secure their businesses.”

MORE FROM CHANNELPRO

Daniel Todd
Daniel Todd

Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.

A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.

He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸