Claroty names John Ryan as new global channel chief

Claroty has announced the appointment of John Ryan as vice president of its global partner ecosystem, as the cyber-physical systems (CPS) security specialist looks to expand its channel reach.

In his new role, Ryan will lead the company’s xCelerate Partner Program, focusing on strengthening partner engagement, improving scalability, and driving long-term growth across its channel ecosystem.

He joins the business with more than a decade’s experience of developing and leading channel organizations across the cyber security sector.

Most recently, he served as vice president of EMEA and worldwide channel sales at Radiant Logic, where he was responsible for developing high-performing teams and driving record revenue growth.

Prior to that, he also held senior leadership roles at Orca Security, Illumio, Guardicore, and Mendix, as well as positions at Rapid7 and ForeScout Technologies.

In an announcement, Claroty said Ryan’s appointment will help support partners in delivering improved risk reduction and operational performance through its CPS protection programs.

“With his deep expertise in cybersecurity and proven success in scaling go-to-market strategies, John is an invaluable addition to Claroty,” commented James Love, Claroty’s chief revenue officer.

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“We are incredibly excited for John to bring his background in team building, global leadership, and channel strategy, driving significant revenue growth and delivering even greater value to our partners and customers.”

Founded in 2015, Claroty’s AI-native platform provides visibility and protection across cyber-physical systems, combining asset inventory, exposure management, network protection, secure access, and threat detection capabilities to help organizations secure their critical infrastructure and reduce operational risk.

The firm’s xCelerate Partner Program is designed to support a broad range of partners – including resellers, VARs, MSSPs, and technology alliances – enabling them to sell and support the platform, as well as access a host of training and enablement tools.

Commenting on his appointment, Ryan said he will focus on further strengthening the company’s partner network and building on its growing market presence.

“Claroty’s rapid expansion and platform superiority in the CPS security market speak volumes about its commitment to the company’s vital mission,” he explained.

“I’m excited to help shape our go-to-market execution and leverage our partner ecosystem to bring Claroty’s industry-leading solutions to a broader global audience.”

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