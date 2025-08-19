Monday.com expands partner program with new AI and Service specializations
The software provider has refreshed its channel ecosystem to recognize and reward top-performing AI and Service partners
Project management software specialist Monday.com has announced an expansion of its partner program with the addition of new AI and Service specializations.
Following the successful introduction of a CRM specialization to the ecosystem last year, the new frameworks have been designed to “validate and elevate” top partners operating across additional areas, the firm said in an announcement.
With AI now a key focus across the initiative, the move also aims to support Monday’s ongoing evolution into a multi-product company.
The new AI specialization track targets partners at the forefront of AI consulting and implementation for joint customers around the world.
To qualify, partners must show performance in AI-related deals as well as the strong AI implementation across use cases such as workflow automation, intelligent ticket routing, and predictive project planning.
As well as receiving a public badge in Monday’s Partner Directory, partners also stand to benefit from dedicated enablement and access to AI product teams, lead prioritization for AI transformational services, as well as eligibility for additional market development funds (MDF).
With the new Service specialization, partners can gain recognition for their expertise and delivery of Monday’s Service product for teams tackling IT support, facilities, HR requests, and beyond.
Partners must meet thresholds in large service deal sales and ARR, maintain dedicated service sales resources, as well as complete specific certification requirements, the firm said.
Those that qualify will receive recognition in the Partner Directory, focused enablement and product team access, lead prioritization, as well as open up further MDF opportunities.
Both product specializations will be awarded to partners during bi-annual Tiering windows in January and July, dependent on the fulfilment of requirements across the prior twelve months.
Monday.com targets ecosystem growth
The new AI and Service tracks arrive just over a year since Monday revamped its partner ecosystem to more closely align with the needs of its expanding partner ecosystem.
This refresh included the introduction of a CRM specialist framework to recognize and elevate top-performing CRM partners.
Since then, the company has seen strong adoption and growth. During 2024, Specialist Partners contributed 50% of channel CRM ARR and represented top performers in both CRM partner-sourced ARR and large-scale CRM deals.
In fact, the number of CRM partner specialists has more than doubled year-over-year to 40, with notable partners including the likes of Workiflow, Carbonweb, Eligeo, and more.
According to Monday, the success of the CRM specialization highlighted the value of these tracks across its partner ecosystem, leading to the introduction of its latest AI and Service additions.
“For partners, they offer an additional revenue stream and a clear path to differentiation, improved visibility, lead prioritization, and deeper engagement with the partner program,” the firm explained in its announcement.
“For joint customers, specializations provide an easier way to identify and engage with partners based on verified expertise, vertical alignment, and consistent quality of delivery.”
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
