Advania acquires Gompute to bolster AI and HPC capabilities
Gompute customers will be able to leverage Advania’s broader AI capabilities, resources, and local expertise across Northern European markets
Northern European MSP Advania has announced the acquisition of Gompute, a high-performance computing (HPC) and AI infrastructure platform, from atNorth.
Financial terms were not disclosed but the deal is set close during the third quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory approval.
Founded in 2022, Gompute offers a full-stack solution for demanding HPC and AI workloads through private cloud services and scalable computing clusters, serving enterprise clients across sectors such as financial services, automotive, and computer-aided engineering (CAE).
The company was acquired by Nordic data center services specialist atNorth in 2023 and conducts its operations from offices located in Sweden and Spain.
Upon completion of the acquisition, Gompute’s teams in both countries will be integrated into Advania Sweden to strengthen its market position in the region and enable clients to meet strict data sovereignty requirements.
In an announcement, Henrik Foyn-Laukvik, Advania’s head of M&A, said organizations now require infrastructure that meets both performance and regulatory demands as AI adoption continues to accelerate.
“With Gompute, we can deliver those capabilities in-region, on-demand, and under full client control, ensuring regulatory compliance without compromising performance,” he explained.
Broader resources
Headquartered in Sweden, Avania specializes in IT services across the UK, Ireland, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Finland, and Denmark. The firm serves mid-market enterprises and public sector organizations and employs more than 5,000 staff across its seven markets.
Post-acquisition, Gompute customers will be able to leverage Advania’s broader spectrum of AI capabilities, resources, and local expertise across Northern Europe in addition to their existing resources and services.
Additionally, the firm said Gompute’s high-performance computing capabilities will remain central to its operations as it continues to support a growing range of advanced computing needs.
“We are committed to growing Gompute’s role as a trusted HPC platform while expanding its AI potential,” Foyn-Laukvik added.
Continuity
The Gompute platform will continue to serve industries that rely on HPC for compute-intensive workloads across research, development and innovation, with the added benefits of Advania’s service portfolio and focus on sustainable and secure digitalization.
Despite its change of ownership, atNorth will continue to play a role in Gompute’s future by hosting the platform in its high-density data centers.
“Driven by continued growing demand for atNorth’s services, we are sharpening our focus on high-density colocation and build-to-suit data centers,” commented Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO of atNorth. “Gompute has played a key role in our HPC journey, and its evolution with Advania marks an exciting next chapter.
“Advania's AI-ready sovereign cloud vision aligns seamlessly with the platform, and hosting it in our high-density data centers will enhance our strategic partnership and deliver a powerful solution for the market’s evolving needs.”
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
