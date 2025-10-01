Alkira names Bruce Hockin as new EMEA and APAC channel chief

Network infrastructure as a service vendor Alkira has announced the appointment of Bruce Hockin as its new international channel director for EMEA and APAC.

With two decades of experience in the industry, Hockin arrives with deep expertise in generating new business and a track record of championing disruptive, emerging technologies. Previously, he served in channel leadership roles at Cequence Security, Picus Security, and Arcserve.

In his new role, Hockin is tasked with implementing and expanding Alkira's channel growth strategy across both EMEA and APAC as the firm looks to meet the growing demand for AI-native network infrastructure delivered as a service solutions.

"Working in the network infrastructure space has been foundational to my professional journey, which makes Alkira's vision for AI-era networking especially inspiring to be a part of," Hockin said in an announcement. "I can't wait to get stuck in and help partners take advantage of this incredible market opportunity."

Founded in 2018, Alkira provides AI-native network infrastructure as a service, an intelligent network fabric that enables organizations to build, secure, and manage cloud networks at speed without the need to own the underlying hardware.

Increasing demand for AI-ready networking infrastructure has fueled strong growth for the platform in recent times, and the vendor's channel team has played a key role in guiding the business through its expansion.

In fact, Alkira's channel annual contract value soared by 255% year-over-year, and its revenue doubled from fiscal year 2024 to 2025. The firm said its 100% partner-centric model is the driving force behind this success and has led to 72% of new customers being sourced through its channel.

Doug Houghton, Alkira's director of channels, said Hockin's experience in cultivating partnerships and driving growth will be a key asset as the company looks to expand its reach even further.

"His experience working with AI-forward partners will help us guide enterprises with our AI-native network infrastructure and their overall AI strategy," he commented. "I'm excited to see our partner ecosystem strengthen and our shared growth accelerate under his direction."