Cato Networks buys AI security startup Aim Security in debut acquisition

Secure access service edge (SASE) vendor Cato Networks has announced the acquisition of Aim Security, an Israeli startup focused on AI security, for an undisclosed fee.

The deal marks Cato Network's first acquisition and follows a period of strong growth, with the company recently surpassing $300 million in annual recurring revenue and securing an additional $50 million investment from Acrew Capital, taking its total Series G funding round to $409 million.

Founded in 2022, Aim Security has quickly established itself as a leading player in AI security, with its focus on addressing the evolving AI attack surface.

Aim's security capabilities will be integrated into the Cato SASE Cloud Platform to help enterprises securely adopt AI agents as well as public and private AI applications at a time when SASE adoption continues to climb.

"AI transformation will eclipse digital transformation as the main force that will shape enterprises over the next decade," commented Cato Networks' CEO and co-founder, Shlomo Kramer, in an announcement. "With the acquisition of Aim Security, we're turbo-charging our SASE platform with advanced AI security capabilities to secure our customers' journey into the new and exciting AI era."

Supported by a unified and advanced core engine and underpinned by a dedicated research team, Aim Security's offering spans various use cases, working to secure employee use of public AI applications, private AI applications and AI agents, as well as the agentic AI development lifecycle using AI security posture management (AI-SPM).

Employees can leverage Aim to securely use public and enterprise AI agents such as Microsoft Copilot, develop with new AI coding agents such as Cursor, as well as utilize local agents with Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers.

The Aim AI Firewall also secures internal AI applications and agents against runtime attacks and enforces corporate security and governance policies on all interactions.

Additionally, the solution works to secure the entire development lifecycle, from training ML models to building custom AI agents, through continuous discovery, detection, and remediation.

Cato Networks said the addition of Aim Security will extend the capabilities of its SASE Cloud Platform to enable organizations to address the unstructured nature of AI interactions, while tackling threats across the evolving AI attack surface.

Cato customers with current AI security requirements can deploy Aim today, while the capabilities will be offered as part of its SASE platform in early 2026 along with a "seamless migration path" for those that deployed the standalone solution.

Matan Getz, co-founder and CEO of Aim Security, said many organizations are already benefiting from the solution's ability to secure AI adoption, including one of the world's largest financial services companies.

"Aim had purpose-built a broad AI security platform, grounded in cutting-edge research and patented technology, designed to seamlessly integrate into complex enterprise environments," he explained. "Aim's solutions enable businesses to securely reap the benefits of their AI investments."

