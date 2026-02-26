This new channel partner program wants to reward AI expertise
OutSystems’ revamped initiative now features a value-based framework to incentivize and reward AI innovation
AI development platform provider OutSystems has cut the ribbon on Elevate, a redesigned global partner program designed to incentivize agentic AI development.
The new channel initiative introduces a global performance-driven “Earned Level” model that aims to recognize and reward partners for their technical expertise, as well as customer impact and market growth achievements.
Elevate includes a transparent roadmap and refocused incentives that aim to help partners scale their business as the industry pivots towards autonomous AI agents and complex cloud architectures.
In an announcement, OutSystems said its channel revamp marks the latest phase of its commitment to building a partner-first culture and ecosystem.
"Our partners deserve a program that rewards all the ways they engage with OutSystems to drive value & ROI for our joint customers,” said Ben Yerushalmi, SVP of Partner and Alliances at OutSystems.
“Our partners are the architects of the agentic future, and they need a program that moves at the speed of their innovation. Elevate rewards our partners for technical excellence, while helping them accelerate their global scale.”
A channel framework for the agentic AI era
The new Elevate Partner Program marks a shift away from “one-size-fits-all” metrics for OutSystems with the introduction of a point-based system across four critical pillars: financial contribution, knowledge, customer satisfaction (C-Sat), and program track.
This new points system includes weighting for agentic AI credentials, designed to ensure partners are suitably equipped to support the next phase of AI application development.
The vendor has also restructured its incentive model to align rewards with high quality delivery and customer outcomes, while a new standardized global framework offers discounts based on deal size and source to improve consistency and equality across the firm’s channel network.
Commenting on the new program, Camilla Ramberg, CEO at long-time OutSystems partner, Coolprofs, described the initiative as crucial to its business and long-term success.
“The new program is great in the way that it allows committed partners to thrive,” she said. “The more we invest in our OutSystems knowledge, the community and our customers, the better we perform in the program. The Partner is in control.”
The new Elevate initiative is effective immediately for all new and existing OutSystems partners, with the new “Earned Level” dashboard accessible via the company’s partner portal.
