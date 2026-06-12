Leaseweb launches new partner program amid fresh channel investment

Leaseweb has unveiled a new UK channel partner program as the infrastructure provider looks to strengthen support for partners amid growing demand for hybrid cloud strategies.

The launch marks the latest phase of the firm’s investment into its channel ecosystem and coincides with the appointment of Jason Goody as UK channel sales manager, who will work to develop the program across the country.

According to Leaseweb, the revamped initiative has been designed to provide improved support to MSPs, cloud providers, and infrastructure partners working with organizations reassessing workload placement across dedicated, private, and public cloud environments.

The program introduces a three-tier structure covering reseller, referral, and solution partner models, enabling businesses to tailor engagements based on their individual requirements.

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The initiative has been built with a focus on commercial flexibility and includes expanded technical and pre-sales support in a bid to help partners deliver infrastructure services to customers more efficiently.

Leaseweb said that partners also gain access to its AI-ready infrastructure portfolio and GPU-powered cloud services as enterprise demand for AI, machine learning, and data-intensive workloads shows no sign of slowing down.

In an announcement, Leaseweb UK managing director Terry Storrar said the channel represents a significant growth opportunity as businesses seek hybrid cloud strategies that offer greater flexibility, control, and cost efficiency.

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“Our new channel partner program reflects Leaseweb’s long-term investment in the partner ecosystem, giving partners the flexibility, support and scalability they need to deliver tailored services to customers,” he commented.

Leaseweb targets UK growth with new hire

As part of its increased investment, channel veteran Jason Goody also joins the company as UK channel sales manager. He brings more than 20 years’ channel experience and joins the business from OVHcloud, where he led the company’s UK partner program.

In his new role, Leaseweb said Goody will focus on expanding its partner network and strengthening relationships across MSPs, systems integrators, and technology vendors.

According to Storrar, Goody’s extensive industry experience will play an important role in the vendor’s continued efforts to scale its UK operations.

“I am delighted that Jason has joined our UK team,” he added. “The UK channel represents a significant growth opportunity as more organisations look to adopt hybrid cloud strategies that offer greater flexibility, control and cost efficiency.

“Jason’s experience and leadership will be instrumental as we continue to grow and strengthen our UK channel network.”

Founded in the Netherlands in 1997, Leaseweb operates across 28 data centers globally and provides a range of cloud, hosting, colocation, content delivery network (CDN), and managed infrastructure solutions and services.

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