GTIA charts new course with bold funding model and renewed purpose

“We are blessed with the amount of money that we have and the opportunities that we have ahead of us.”

That was the message from Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA) CEO Dan Wensley, who this week showcased how the organization has emerged from the ashes of CompTIA with a renewed mission, alongside ambitious channel-focused investments.

Earlier this year, CompTIA’s $250 million revenue-generating training and certification business was sold to private equity, while GTIA retained the association and charitable foundation elements. An unprecedented move in the nonprofit tech association world, the sale created a perpetual endowment that now funds GTIA’s operations.

The shift allows GTIA to invest in member programs, research, education, and charitable work. It also frees it from the need for commercial revenue or sponsorships.

“We’ve redefined what a trade association can be,” said Wensley. “This isn’t about the past. It’s about building a stronger, more connected channel future, together.”

Endowment equals independence

In a series of sessions featuring GTIA’s executive team, board members, and newly appointed leaders, the organization outlined its vision this week at ChannelCon EMEA in London.

Board member Jason McGee confirmed that the funds are already performing above expectations in global markets. “This endowment means GTIA will never have to rely solely on membership dues again,” he said. “It allows us to invest in the community, fund innovation, and give back – forever.”

Wensley told the audience: “Our commitment is to people, to resources, to community, and to advancement. Those four pillars define everything GTIA will do for the channel going forward.”

Elsewhere, GTIA introduced Nancy Hammervik as its new chief channel officer, charged with driving external relations and expanding global membership.

“Our vision is simple yet powerful: GTIA is where the IT channel connects and grows,” she said.

“Our mission is to advance the people and businesses of the global IT channel through trusted, unbiased resources and an inclusive community that gives back.”

Global reach and member growth

GTIA’s chief community officer, MJ Shoer, highlighted the organization’s expansion across six regions: North America, UK & Ireland, Benelux, DACH, ASEAN, and ANZ. In less than a year, GTIA has engaged more than 2,500 member companies representing 212,000 individuals in more than 150 countries.

Shoer also unveiled GTIA’s upcoming member portal, designed to serve as the digital hub for all resources, events, and community tools. The association continues to build practical assets for partners, including the new “Future Is data driven” AI guidebook and its cybersecurity trustmark program, which GTIA described as resources created by members, for members.

Leveraging its endowment, GTIA also announced more than £1.2 million in global giving for 2025 through member-directed donations, innovation grants, and event-based giving.

“It’s a unique opportunity for us just to give back in a very meaningful way with the funding we’ve got,” Wensley added.