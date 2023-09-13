Perception Point bolsters channel setup with new MSP program
The new initiative is designed to equip MSPs with the tools to deliver Perception Point’s prevention as a service offering
Prevention as a service specialist Perception Point has cut the ribbon on its new managed service provider (MSP) program, which aims to help partners better protect their clients and streamline security operations.
The tailored initiative marks a “significant step forward” in equipping MSPs and MSSPs with a comprehensive suite of tools and resources to help boost their business, Perception Point said in an announcement.
The firm’s security solution enables MSPs to tackle advanced threats from reaching customers’ end-users, whether across email, web browsers, or collaboration SaaS apps. The offering leverages a combination of AI/ML engines and antimalware technologies, alongside a partner-centric console, multi-tenancy, and an integrated, fully managed incident response service.
With the new Perception Point MSP Program, the company said it is now delivering the tools and assistance necessary for companies to effectively market, sell, and manage its solution.
These tools include expert MSP support, with direct access to sales managers, presales specialists, and marketing experts, as well as a comprehensive MSP training and certification program. Also included are demo and NFR licenses, while a ‘Partner Knowledge Center’ will provide a repository of technical, marketing, and sales enablement resources.
"This new dedicated program demonstrates our clear commitment to the success of MSPs and MSSPs,” said Gal Ashkelon, head of Global Partner Program at Perception Point.
“By offering and investing in a tailored program designed for managed service providers, we are equipping our partners with enterprise-grade advanced threat prevention solutions and the resources to best support their sales, marketing, and technical needs."
Tel Aviv-headquartered Perception Point said its new MSP initiative compliments its existing channel partner program, which it launched back in November 2022.
Open to the full spectrum of channel partners, the program offers a tiered structure based on annual sales targets, with registered partners receiving access to a suite of sales, marketing, and support benefits – including a deal registration program, lead sharing, a dedicated marketing manager, marketing resources, and a comprehensive enablement plan.
At the time of its unveiling, Perception Point’s vice president of channels and strategic alliances Orit Shilvock described partners as a “core component” of the company’s business success.
“We recognize that customer expectations are at an all-time high, and we work best collaborating with our partners across the globe,” she said. “We look forward to growing our partner ecosystem and helping our partners deliver stellar services and customer experiences.”
