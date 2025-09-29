TP-Link UK&I names Ben Allcock as vice president of B2B

TP-Link has announced the promotion of Ben Allcock to vice president of B2B for the UK and Ireland, as the networking and security provider looks to its next phase of growth.

In his new role, Allock is tasked with leading the strategic direction, sales, technical, and commercial execution of the firm's B2B business.

A seasoned industry leader, he brings more than 25 years' experience across sales, commercial strategy, and leadership within the UK and Ireland and EMEA technology landscape, as well as extensive supply chain expertise.

Previously, he served as TP-Link's UK&I sales director, where he played a key role in laying the groundwork for the company's expansion plans, including the opening of its largest UK&I warehouse in Newbury back in February.

Prior to joining TP-Link in 2011, Allcock served in senior roles at global technology companies such as Netgear and Channel Solutions, where he is credited with driving growth across consumer, SMB, and enterprise markets.

In an announcement, Nelson Qiao, managing director at TP-Link UK&I, said the promotion is a reflection of Allcock's track record of outstanding leadership and business results.

"His deep understanding of the market, combined with his passion for building strong partner relationships, makes him the ideal person to lead our B2B business into its next phase of growth," he explained.

Founded in 1996, TP-Link specializes in the provision of business and consumer networking, ISP, and smart home solutions across more than 170 countries worldwide. The firm's UK&I B2B business has found success in recent times, achieving 40% year-over-year growth and growing its team to 35 professionals, making it the company's largest in Europe.

As VP for the region, Allock will focus on further strengthening the B2B business, as well as enhancing the customer experience and deepening collaboration with partners.

"TP-Link is going from strength to strength in the UK&I region, and it's an exciting time to be part of this journey," Allcock commented. "I'm proud to lead and be part of such a high-calibre and motivated team.

"Our partners are at the heart of everything we do, from product development to service delivery, and we're committed to growing together through trust, collaboration, and shared success."