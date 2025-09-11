Snowflake revamps channel program to meet rising data and AI demand
The latest update to the Snowflake Partner Network (SPN) sees the introduction of fresh growth-focused initiatives and partner networking opportunities
Cloud data specialist Snowflake has announced a refresh of its channel program to bolster partner support and better meet customers’ data and AI needs.
The new-look Snowflake Partner Network (SPN) now includes new training resources, improved structures geared towards growth, as well as increased channel networking opportunities.
According to Snowflake, the initiative has been redesigned to help partners accelerate skills development and broaden their expertise on the firm's AI Data Cloud platform.
Dan Waters, Snowflake’s vice president for EMEA Alliances and Channel, said the revamp comes as a direct response to the way AI is changing how organizations use their data.
“To support this shift, the Snowflake Partner Network has been redesigned to provide partners with new training tools, a clearer program structure, and an updated resale model all through Snowflake’s easy, connected and trusted platform,” he commented.
Key partner updates
Snowflake’s channel refresh includes a host of key new additions, the first of which focuses on building partner expertise and development.
With the new SPN Learn training and certification platform, partners can access learning paths tailored to their level of expertise, enabling improved access to new innovations and best practices.
The AI Data Cloud Services Partner Program has also been given a new tier structure that Snowflake said will offer improved clarity and new stages for progression and recognition, as well as a new Service Registration Incentive (SRI) that rewards partners for successful customer engagements.
Additionally, Snowflake has launched a series of expanded partner-focused events, both digital and in-person, designed to fuel knowledge sharing.
New additions include the SPN Pulse webinar series, SPN Connect events, and the Partner Appreciation Reception and Partner Awards as part of the annual Snowflake Summit.
Resale revamp
Elsewhere, the vendor revealed it has also updated its Resale Program in a bid to make the Snowflake AI Data Cloud more accessible and to “streamline customers’ path to success.”
The program now authorizes qualified partners to resell the platform as part of their solutions, offering support across the entire customer lifecycle.
“By modernizing our Partner Network, Snowflake is laying the foundation for a new dynamic: helping partners capitalise on data and AI opportunities through accessible and tailored solutions, strengthening their expertise, and ultimately driving customer success,” Waters added.
