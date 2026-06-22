Westcon-Comstor eyes new growth with General Atlantic investment

Westcon-Comstor has announced a new strategic investment and financing agreement with General Atlantic, as the global technology distributor targets its next phase of growth.

The move will see General Atlantic become a minority equity investor and long-term financing partner, while the distributor’s majority owner, Datatec, will retain control of the business.

Westcon-Comstor said the investment reflects confidence in its recent performance and growth trajectory.

The distributor has recorded seven consecutive years of growth and recently announced record annual gross sales of $5.74 billion alongside increased profitability, driven by its continued shift towards software, services, and subscription-based recurring revenue.

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In an announcement, Westcon-Comstor CEO David Grant described the investment agreement as an “important milestone” in the company’s evolution.

“We are looking to the future from a position of strength, with strong fundamentals, a differentiated market proposition and consistent financial performance,” he said. “The introduction of General Atlantic as both a financing partner and minority investor provides us with greater flexibility to accelerate our growth strategy, including expanding our portfolio and further strengthening our digital and AI capabilities.”

Westcon-Comstor said its growth has been driven by sustained demand from IT channel partners and technology vendors for its value-added distribution services across its three operating regions – Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

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Several long-term market trends have also helped drive this expansion, including investment in AI-enabled infrastructure, rising cyber security spending, as well as expanding cloud and edge environments.

Following its latest investment agreement, existing leadership structures will remain in place – a factor Grant said will ensure continuity as the business looks to build on this recent momentum.

“We retain the leadership stability and long-term strategic focus that have underpinned our success to date, while adding a partner with the scale and expertise to help us maintain our growth trajectory,” he added.

Investment for future expansion

Datatec CEO Jens Montanana said the new investment agreement preserves Westcon-Comstor’s successful operating model while providing additional capital to drive future opportunities.

“This partnership will provide capital as required to support exciting opportunities for expansion in our sector,” he explained. “The structure further embeds senior management in the business as shareholders.”

The partnership will also provide Westcon-Comstor with access to General Atlantic’s global network and capital expertise as it looks to expand both its portfolio and global reach.

“We are delighted to partner with Jens and the Westcon-Comstor team in pursuit of the company’s next phase of growth,” commented Leo Wouters, managing director at General Atlantic.

“We believe our capital and strategic support can help to unlock compelling opportunities as Westcon-Comstor continues to build out its product portfolio and international presence.”

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