Westcon-Comstor taps Olya Scekaturova to lead UK&I sales
The experienced channel executive will oversee the technology distributor's unified sales operation across the UK and Ireland
Westcon-Comstor has announced the appointment of Olya Scekaturova as VP of regional sales for the UK and Ireland, as the distribution giant continues to roll out its revamped European go-to-market strategy.
The seasoned channel executive brings more than 15 years’ experience in sales and technology services leadership, alongside expertise in leading large-scale transformation programs.
She joins the business from digital infrastructure provider Black Box, where she served as vice president for UK&I and Europe, and has previously held leadership roles at Computacenter and Insight Enterprises.
In her new role, Scekaturova will be responsible for driving growth across the UK and Ireland, strengthening partner and vendor relationships while driving sales execution across the region.
She will also take charge of the distributor’s newly integrated sales operation in the UK and Ireland, which brings together its Westcon and Comstor teams under a single structure.
As part of the company’s announcement, Scekaturova said she joins the business at a key stage in its European growth plans.
“The business has strong foundations and momentum in the UK and Ireland, with a clear strategy focused on helping partners grow through deeper engagement and consistent execution,” she commented.
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According to Westcon-Comstor, its new unified operating model is designed to deliver a more consistent route to market across technologies, geographies, and sales engagements.
The firm said its network of partners can expect to benefit from clearer account ownership, coordinated engagement, and improved visibility of opportunities, while vendors gain a more streamlined sales approach across the region.
“My priority is to ensure we support partners in capturing high-margin, repeatable and lifecycle-led opportunities while enabling vendors to accelerate their channel-led growth, harnessing emerging technologies and simultaneously retaining the focus on human relationships that are central to success in the channel,” Scekaturova added.
Scekaturova will report to Stéphane Reboud, Westcon-Comstor’s senior vice president of sales for Europe, whose own appointment last year marked a key milestone in the firm’s European go-to-market transformation.
She will also be supported by a team that includes John Nolan, who has been named as the new senior director of vendor sales. Nolan previously led the distributor’s Westcon business in the UK and Ireland.
“This appointment reflects a broader shift in how we are reshaping our offering and go-to-market strategy across Europe to meet the changing needs of partners and vendors in an era defined by platforms, marketplaces and ecosystems,” Reboud said.
“UKI is one of our most important markets and, by building on our high-performance sales culture with ambition and accountability at the core, Olya and her team have the capability and mindset to drive the next phase of growth.”
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Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
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