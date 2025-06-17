HackerOne names Nidhi Aggarwal as its new chief product officer

HackerOne has announced the appointment of Nidhi Aggarwal as its new chief product officer as the vendor looks to drive further adoption of its cybersecurity platform.

The former Google and Tamr executive is tasked with executing the company's platform vision and product strategy. Aggarwal's ultimate goal is to unify HackerOne's portfolio around a more integrated, AI-powered offering.

A renowned tech entrepreneur and product leader, Aggarwal brings more than 15 years' of experience in driving growth and innovation at various sized businesses, from startups to global enterprises.

Previously, she co-founded cloud configuration platform, Qwiklabs, which was later acquired by Google, and has also held executive leadership positions at AI data management platform provider, Tamr. She has also served at Wellington, Hewlett Packard Labs, VMware, and McKinsey & Company.

In an announcement, HackerOne CEO Kara Sprague said Aggarwal's wealth of experience and expertise will play a key role in accelerating the company's market standing as AI continues to gather pace across the industry.

"She brings the strategic clarity and operational depth to drive execution of our AI-centric platform vision, deliver more customer value, and ensure that innovation remains at the heart of everything we do," she commented.

AI focus

ChannelPro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The appointment follows a number of significant AI-focused product developments for HackerOne. Earlier this year, the company introduced several new features to its AI security agent, Hai, in a bid to bolster customers' security – including Hai Program Insights, Benchmarks, Recommendations, and Findings.

The firm also cut the ribbon on Hai Plays, a new tool designed to automatically calculate Return on Mitigation (RoM) based on an organization's unique vulnerability data and context, alongside platform integrations with ServiceNow, Secure Code Warrior, and GitLab.

Commenting on her new role as the firm's CPO, Aggarwal said HackerOne is well-positioned to build on these advancements and "redefine security" in the era of AI.

"By combining human expertise with the power of AI, we're uniquely positioned to deliver high-quality security findings with unprecedented scale and speed," she explained. "Our AI-powered platform accelerates vulnerability discovery, triage, and response while equipping both security researchers and customers with intelligent tools and real-time insights.

"I'm excited to join this exceptional team to build a next-generation platform that enables security and development teams to find and fix vulnerabilities before adversaries can exploit them."