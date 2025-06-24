Alteryx announces new chief marketing officer amid global expansion
The former UserTesting CMO will lead Alteryx’ marketing strategy as it looks to expand its global footprint
AI and data analytics specialist Alteryx has announced the appointment of former UserTesting executive Michelle Huff as its new chief marketing officer (CMO).
A seasoned marketing leader, Huff is tasked with spearheading the company’s marketing strategy as it looks to drive further global growth and market momentum through its unified AI and analytics platform, Alteryx One.
In an announcement, Alteryx said the appointment underlines its commitment to strengthening its global presence and awareness, as well as forging deeper engagement with customers.
“Michelle is a world-class leader,” commented Alteryx CEO Andy MacMillan. “I've always had a genuine appreciation for her ability to clearly and simply communicate value and positioning. Michelle is an exceptional executive, and I’m looking forward to seeing the impact she’ll make at Alteryx.”
Huff brings more than 25 years’ experience in driving marketing and go-to-market strategies at high-growth tech companies, most recently serving as CMO at human insight and customer experience software provider, UserTesting.
During her time there, she is credited with playing a key role in the firm’s growth journey, from its fledgling days as an early-stage startup, through to its IPO, acquisition, and merger, as well as being crucial to the strengthening of its customer engagement activities.
Prior to that, Huff has served as CMO at Act-On Software, as well as held senior marketing and leadership positions at both Salesforce and Oracle.
In her new role, she will now oversee all aspects of Alteryx’ global marketing initiatives, from product marketing and brand positioning, to customer advocacy and demand generation.
Commenting on her appointment, Huff said she feels energized to join the business at a “pivotal moment” for both the company itself and the wider industry.
“What sets Alteryx apart is its commitment to empowering enterprises around the world to get more value from their data through analytics, AI-driven automation, and true data democratization,” she explained.
“With a customer-first mindset and a passion for building high-performing marketing teams, I am ready to help shape the next phase of growth at Alteryx.”
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
