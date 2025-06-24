Alteryx announces new chief marketing officer amid global expansion

AI and data analytics specialist Alteryx has announced the appointment of former UserTesting executive Michelle Huff as its new chief marketing officer (CMO).

A seasoned marketing leader, Huff is tasked with spearheading the company’s marketing strategy as it looks to drive further global growth and market momentum through its unified AI and analytics platform, Alteryx One.

In an announcement, Alteryx said the appointment underlines its commitment to strengthening its global presence and awareness, as well as forging deeper engagement with customers.

“Michelle is a world-class leader,” commented Alteryx CEO Andy MacMillan. “I've always had a genuine appreciation for her ability to clearly and simply communicate value and positioning. Michelle is an exceptional executive, and I’m looking forward to seeing the impact she’ll make at Alteryx.”

Huff brings more than 25 years’ experience in driving marketing and go-to-market strategies at high-growth tech companies, most recently serving as CMO at human insight and customer experience software provider, UserTesting.

During her time there, she is credited with playing a key role in the firm’s growth journey, from its fledgling days as an early-stage startup, through to its IPO, acquisition, and merger, as well as being crucial to the strengthening of its customer engagement activities.

Prior to that, Huff has served as CMO at Act-On Software, as well as held senior marketing and leadership positions at both Salesforce and Oracle.

In her new role, she will now oversee all aspects of Alteryx’ global marketing initiatives, from product marketing and brand positioning, to customer advocacy and demand generation.

Commenting on her appointment, Huff said she feels energized to join the business at a “pivotal moment” for both the company itself and the wider industry.

“What sets Alteryx apart is its commitment to empowering enterprises around the world to get more value from their data through analytics, AI-driven automation, and true data democratization,” she explained.

“With a customer-first mindset and a passion for building high-performing marketing teams, I am ready to help shape the next phase of growth at Alteryx.”