‘The opportunity ahead is immense’: Kaseya’s new CEO eyes SMB gains and closer ties with partners

The former Intuit leadership veteran will spearhead Kaseya’s next phase of customer-centric growth

Kaseya logo and branding pictured on a smartphone screen with branding in background.
Kaseya has announced the appointment of Rania Succar as its new CEO as the vendor looks to accelerate growth for its IT and security management platform.

A seasoned industry leader, Succar arrives with a track record of driving business growth and driving customer-focused innovation, most recently at financial technology specialist Intuit. She has also previously worked for Google, McKinsey, and Merrill Lynch.

In her new role as CEO, Kaseya said Succar will leverage her experience to lead the company’s next phase of innovation, platform depth, and customer-centric growth.

Pictured: Kaseya CEO Rania Succar.
Rania Succar

Succar joins Kaseya having most recently served at financial technology specialist Intuit.

“It’s a privilege to join Kaseya and contribute to a mission that deeply resonates with me,” Succar said in an announcement. “Kaseya plays a vital role—alongside its MSP partners in more than 170 countries — in helping small and mid-sized businesses thrive in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

“I look forward to working hand in hand with our MSP partners to drive even greater outcomes for SMBs and to build on Kaseya’s strong foundation. The opportunity ahead is immense.”

During Succar’s nine year tenure at Intuit, she served as head of QuickBooks Money, where her teams helped deliver improved financial outcomes for businesses, including faster payments, easier access to capital, and smarter cash flow forecasting.

Under her leadership, the platform saw significant growth in payments volume and expanded access to capital for small businesses.

She also served as head of Inuit’s MailChimp business, where she is credited with driving revenue for small businesses through the introduction of advanced AI and SMS capabilities, expanding international reach, as well as leading the platform’s integration into the Intuit ecosystem.

Kaseya targets continued growth with new CEO

For Kaseya, Succar’s appointment follows a period of prolonged growth, with the company now serving 50,000 MSPs and internal IT customers that in turn support “hundreds of thousands” of SMBs through its IT and security management platform.

“We’re very proud of the scale and impact Kaseya has achieved—becoming a critical platform for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) supporting small and mid-sized businesses navigating increasingly complex IT and security demands,” commented Mike Triplett, chairman of the board at Kaseya and managing director at Insight Partners.

Succar moves into the role in the wake of Fred Voccola’s departure, with the latter having served as chief executive since 2015. In the search for a new CEO, Triplett said Kaseya sought a leader with the “vision and capability” to elevate its platform into one of the most essential tools for MSPs and the wider SMB ecosystem.

“Rania’s bold leadership and track record in building and scaling innovative, customer-centric businesses for the SMB market make her an ideal leader to guide Kaseya into its next chapter and potential IPO,” he added.

