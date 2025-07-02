Leaseweb names Alex Wessel as new chief operations officer
The experienced executive will focus on driving standardization of Leaseweb’s operations as it looks to expand its global presence
Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) provider Leaseweb has announced the appointment of Alex Wessel as its new chief operations officer.
Wessel is tasked with leading centralized teams at Leaseweb’s Amsterdam headquarters, which will include those responsible for company-wide policies, procedures, security, and project management.
The experienced industry leader will also work closely with the company’s operations directors to support service quality across its various entities and locations, with a particular focus on driving standardization across the business.
In an announcement, Leaseweb co-CEO Svenja de Vos said Wessel’s combination of strong operational discipline, technical depth, and customer focus will be a key asset as the company looks to further expand its footprint.
“His experience in managing global infrastructure, from high-density facilities to customer-centric operations, along with his structured approach to critical infrastructure, makes him a great fit for this role,” she commented.
“We’re delighted to welcome him to the team and look forward to the impact he’ll make across our global operations.”
A seasoned industry veteran, Wessel brings fifteen years experience in mission-critical environments and six years of managing high-performance data centers.
Wessel began his career as an engineering officer in the Royal Netherlands Navy before moving on to Global Switch, where he was responsible for the technical maintenance and incident management of the firm’s Amsterdam location.
He later went on to serve in various regional leadership roles at EdgeConneX, serving hyperscale clients with large-scale services, alongside managing operations across campuses in Amsterdam, Brussels, and Barcelona.
Most recently, Wessel served at edge data center services provider nLighten, where he led teams in the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, and Switzerland.
Commenting on his appointment as Leaseweb’s new COO, Wessel said he was already familiar with the firm’s work through former colleagues and industry partners.
“What drew me to the company was its strong culture, the scale and diversity of its operations, and the opportunity to contribute to an organization that so many customers rely on to run their core business,” he explained.
“The data center world is incredibly dynamic, and I’m excited to see how developments like AI and IoT will shape customer needs.
“I also believe we’ll see a growing shift towards local service providers as data sovereignty becomes more important.”
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
