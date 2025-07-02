Leaseweb names Alex Wessel as new chief operations officer

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) provider Leaseweb has announced the appointment of Alex Wessel as its new chief operations officer.

Wessel is tasked with leading centralized teams at Leaseweb’s Amsterdam headquarters, which will include those responsible for company-wide policies, procedures, security, and project management.

The experienced industry leader will also work closely with the company’s operations directors to support service quality across its various entities and locations, with a particular focus on driving standardization across the business.

In an announcement, Leaseweb co-CEO Svenja de Vos said Wessel’s combination of strong operational discipline, technical depth, and customer focus will be a key asset as the company looks to further expand its footprint.

“His experience in managing global infrastructure, from high-density facilities to customer-centric operations, along with his structured approach to critical infrastructure, makes him a great fit for this role,” she commented.

“We’re delighted to welcome him to the team and look forward to the impact he’ll make across our global operations.”

A seasoned industry veteran, Wessel brings fifteen years experience in mission-critical environments and six years of managing high-performance data centers.

Wessel began his career as an engineering officer in the Royal Netherlands Navy before moving on to Global Switch, where he was responsible for the technical maintenance and incident management of the firm’s Amsterdam location.

He later went on to serve in various regional leadership roles at EdgeConneX, serving hyperscale clients with large-scale services, alongside managing operations across campuses in Amsterdam, Brussels, and Barcelona.

Most recently, Wessel served at edge data center services provider nLighten, where he led teams in the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, and Switzerland.

Commenting on his appointment as Leaseweb’s new COO, Wessel said he was already familiar with the firm’s work through former colleagues and industry partners.

“What drew me to the company was its strong culture, the scale and diversity of its operations, and the opportunity to contribute to an organization that so many customers rely on to run their core business,” he explained.

“The data center world is incredibly dynamic, and I’m excited to see how developments like AI and IoT will shape customer needs.

“I also believe we’ll see a growing shift towards local service providers as data sovereignty becomes more important.”

