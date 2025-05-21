Jitterbit snaps up former SonicWall, Dell veteran as growth drive continues

Jitterbit has announced the appointment of Luca Taglioretti as its new chief revenue officer, as the enterprise automation specialist looks to drive growth and expand its channel partnerships.

The new CRO will spearhead global sales while refining the company’s go-to-market strategy as it looks to capitalize on the growing demand for AI-powered integration, automation, and application development solutions.

A seasoned industry leader, Taglioretti brings more than 25 years’ experience to the role, which includes building and scaling channel partnerships in the integration and cybersecurity industries.

In an announcement, Jitterbit said he will leverage this expertise to drive further revenue growth, with a strong focus on expanding the firm’s channel ecosystem.

"Luca's deep experience in building and scaling high-growth sales organizations, particularly in the channel, makes him the ideal leader to drive Jitterbit's next phase of expansion," explained Bill Conner, Jitterbit president and CEO.

"This strategic alignment of our global sales operations under Luca will enable us to more effectively serve our customers and partners worldwide and capitalize on the significant market opportunity in AI-infused integration, automation, and application development."

During previous cybersecurity leadership roles, Taglioretti is credited with transforming regional go-to-market strategies, achieving significant revenue growth, as well as operational excellence.

ChannelPro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With deep experience in managing carriers, MSPs, and MSSPs, Jitterbit said its new CRO brings a strong track record of aligning technical innovation with business strategy, while his focus on collaboration has led to achievements such as driving year-over-year revenue growth across diverse regions.

Jitterbit's ‘transformative point’

Jitterbit’s Harmony platform provides a unified, AI-infused low-code platform that targets integration, orchestration, automation, and app development. Designed to simplify complexity and drive business transformation outcomes, the offering includes features such as IPaaS, API Manager, App Builder, and EDI.

Taglioretti said the Harmony platform is well-equipped to drive partner success at a “transformative point” for the industry.

"I'm incredibly excited to take on this role and lead Jitterbit's global sales organization," he commented. "We're at a transformative point in the industry, and we believe the Jitterbit Harmony platform is uniquely positioned to empower our partners to deliver exceptional value to their customers.

“By leveraging intelligent automation and integration, our partners can fundamentally change how they enable their customers' success. I look forward to collaborating with our sales teams and our expanding partner ecosystem to drive significant growth and shape the future of enterprise automation."