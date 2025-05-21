Jitterbit snaps up former SonicWall, Dell veteran as growth drive continues

The channel veteran is tasked with driving revenue growth and expanding the firm’s channel ecosystem

Jitterbit Chief Revenue Officer Luca Taglioretti pictured in an open plan office space.
(Image credit: Jitterbit/Luca Taglioretti)
Daniel Todd's avatar
By
published
in News

Jitterbit has announced the appointment of Luca Taglioretti as its new chief revenue officer, as the enterprise automation specialist looks to drive growth and expand its channel partnerships.

The new CRO will spearhead global sales while refining the company’s go-to-market strategy as it looks to capitalize on the growing demand for AI-powered integration, automation, and application development solutions.

A seasoned industry leader, Taglioretti brings more than 25 years’ experience to the role, which includes building and scaling channel partnerships in the integration and cybersecurity industries.

In an announcement, Jitterbit said he will leverage this expertise to drive further revenue growth, with a strong focus on expanding the firm’s channel ecosystem.

"Luca's deep experience in building and scaling high-growth sales organizations, particularly in the channel, makes him the ideal leader to drive Jitterbit's next phase of expansion," explained Bill Conner, Jitterbit president and CEO.

"This strategic alignment of our global sales operations under Luca will enable us to more effectively serve our customers and partners worldwide and capitalize on the significant market opportunity in AI-infused integration, automation, and application development."

During previous cybersecurity leadership roles, Taglioretti is credited with transforming regional go-to-market strategies, achieving significant revenue growth, as well as operational excellence.

With deep experience in managing carriers, MSPs, and MSSPs, Jitterbit said its new CRO brings a strong track record of aligning technical innovation with business strategy, while his focus on collaboration has led to achievements such as driving year-over-year revenue growth across diverse regions.

Jitterbit's ‘transformative point’

Jitterbit’s Harmony platform provides a unified, AI-infused low-code platform that targets integration, orchestration, automation, and app development. Designed to simplify complexity and drive business transformation outcomes, the offering includes features such as IPaaS, API Manager, App Builder, and EDI.

Taglioretti said the Harmony platform is well-equipped to drive partner success at a “transformative point” for the industry.

"I'm incredibly excited to take on this role and lead Jitterbit's global sales organization," he commented. "We're at a transformative point in the industry, and we believe the Jitterbit Harmony platform is uniquely positioned to empower our partners to deliver exceptional value to their customers.

“By leveraging intelligent automation and integration, our partners can fundamentally change how they enable their customers' success. I look forward to collaborating with our sales teams and our expanding partner ecosystem to drive significant growth and shape the future of enterprise automation."

MORE FROM CHANNELPRO

Daniel Todd
Daniel Todd

Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.

A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.

He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸