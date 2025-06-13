Nasuni bolsters executive team with triple leadership hire
The vendor has named a new CPO, CIO, and CISO as it looks to expand its global footprint
Nasuni has announced a trio of executive leadership appointments as the hybrid cloud storage vendor looks to its next phase of growth.
The move sees three accomplished industry executives join the business, with Alison Bayiates named as chief people officer (CPO), Dalan Winbush as chief information officer (CIO), and Elyse Gunn as chief information security officer (CISO).
A seasoned industry leader, Alison Bayiates brings extensive experience in scaling people strategies at high-growth technology companies. Previously, she served in leadership roles at RSA and Veracode, where she is credited with playing a key role in shaping strategically-aligned business cultures.
In her new role as Nasuni’s CPO, Bayiates is tasked with spearheading all aspects of talent and organizational development as part of the firm’s expansion ambitions.
Dalan Winbush brings more than 25 years’ leadership experience across enterprise IT, cybersecurity, data, and AI initiatives to his new role as Nasuni CIO.
Most recently, he served as CIO at Quickbase, where he led the integration of AI and generative AI into the company’s operations, as well as implemented a unified data strategy to enhance customer acquisition and retention.
In his new role, Winbush will lead the firm’s global IT operations, enterprise systems, AI strategy, data and analytics, and infrastructure.
Additionally, Elyse Gunn has been appointed as CISO to lead Nasuni’s security and compliance function. Previously, she served as director of security, governance, and risk compliance at Pax8 and Quickbase and brings expertise in leading security programs, developing AI governance frameworks, and building security-by-design cultures.
Nasuni hiring spree continues
These latest leadership additions arrive in the wake of Nasuni’s appointment of Sam King as CEO, who joined the business back in April following the retirement of Paul Flanagan.
Commenting on the appointments, King said the new-look executive team reflects Nasuni’s ongoing commitment to scaling its operations and driving innovation in hybrid cloud storage and data services.
“As Nasuni enters this next phase of growth, we are thrilled to welcome Alison, Dalan, and Elyse to our team,” she commented.
“Each brings an impressive track record in their respective fields and will play a pivotal role in driving our strategy forward, from technological innovation and enterprise security to talent development at a global scale.
“These areas will be instrumental to enable our continued innovation and growth, delivering differentiated hybrid cloud storage and data management capabilities to our customers.”
