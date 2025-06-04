Keepit appoints new vice president for the UK and Ireland
Former Veeam executive Dan Middleton will lead Keepit’s UKI business into its next phase of growth
SaaS data protection specialist Keepit has announced the appointment of Dan Middleton as its new vice president for the UK and Ireland.
The former Veeam executive is tasked with growing Keepit UKI’s sales team, accelerating pipeline generation, as well as further expanding the firm’s local partner ecosystem. He will also take the reins for Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa.
A seasoned industry veteran, Middleton brings more than 20 years’ IT sales leadership experience and go-to-market expertise. He joins the company following an eleven-year spell at Veeam UKI - most recently as vice president - where he is credited with helping to bolster the company’s presence to number one in the region.
“We’re incredibly excited to have Dan on board,” said Keepit’s chief revenue officer, Craig Bumpus. “He’ll be leading an already strong and experienced team dedicated to helping organizations protect their data.”
Keepit’s range of cloud backup and data management services are designed to ensure data is protected, easily accessible, and stored according to local sovereignty requirements.
With data centers located in the UK, combined with independence from hyperscalers, the firm’s offering enables complete, round-the-clock access to data.
Based at Keepit’s London headquarters, Middleton will work to accelerate adoption of these solutions by targeting industries facing some of the toughest data governance challenges, helping organizations navigate regulations and align their policies with UK and EU legislation.
ChannelPro Newsletter
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
“This role is critical to our continued growth in the region and with Dan’s expertise, we’re set to meet some bold growth objectives that will take us into strategic accounts and help expand our customer base even further,” Bumpus added.
“Following our recent alliance with Ingram Micro in the UK we are well positioned to expand our UK footprint.”
Commenting on his new role, Middleton said organizations are under growing pressure to protect their data and metadata generated by SaaS applications at a time when UK and EU are both tightening data sovereignty laws.
“With data sovereignty continuing to rise up the boardroom agenda, businesses need practical, proven solutions,” he explained. “My priority now is to build on momentum in the UK and Ireland, working closely with our channel partners to drive growth and help more organisations take control of their data, wherever it resides.”
MORE FROM CHANNELPRO
- NinjaOne completes $270 million Dropsuite acquisition
- Jitterbit snaps up former SonicWall, Dell veteran as growth drive continues
- TD Synnex named as UK distributor for Cohesity
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
-
-
Confused at all the threat group names? You’re not alone. CrowdStrike and Microsoft want to change that
News CrowdStrike and Microsoft hope to "bring clarity and coordination" to the cyber industry by unifying threat group naming conventions.
-
Women in tech are plagued by imposter syndrome
News Imposter syndrome among female tech workers gets worse as careers progress
-
NinjaOne completes $270 million Dropsuite acquisition in 'major step forward' for data protection capabilities
News The addition marks a “major step forward” for NinjaOne’s data protection and resilience efforts, said CEO Sal Sferlazza
-
Broadcom just announced huge changes to its VMware partner program
News The new, slimline initiative will enable a “stronger, more capable” partner ecosystem, the company said
-
Check Point bolsters attack surface protection with Veriti acquisition
News Veriti’s preemptive threat management exposure capabilities will be integrated into Check Point’s Infinity Platform
-
Proofpoint's acquisition spree continues with Nuclei deal
News The vendor will integrate Nuclei’s compliance archiving and data-enrichment capabilities into its human-centric security platform
-
Jitterbit snaps up former SonicWall, Dell veteran as growth drive continues
News The channel veteran is tasked with driving revenue growth and expanding the firm’s channel ecosystem
-
Cato Networks announces major European R&D expansion
News The SASE specialist says its Prague research and development center will triple in size over the next year
-
Proofpoint bolsters Microsoft 365 protection with Hornetsecurity acquisition
News Proofpoint said the acquisition will “significantly enhance” its human-centric security capabilities
-
AMD names Anjana Srinivasan as new EMEA channel chief
News The former Microsoft leader will lead AMD's commercial channel strategy across the region