Keepit appoints new vice president for the UK and Ireland

SaaS data protection specialist Keepit has announced the appointment of Dan Middleton as its new vice president for the UK and Ireland.

The former Veeam executive is tasked with growing Keepit UKI’s sales team, accelerating pipeline generation, as well as further expanding the firm’s local partner ecosystem. He will also take the reins for Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

A seasoned industry veteran, Middleton brings more than 20 years’ IT sales leadership experience and go-to-market expertise. He joins the company following an eleven-year spell at Veeam UKI - most recently as vice president - where he is credited with helping to bolster the company’s presence to number one in the region.

“We’re incredibly excited to have Dan on board,” said Keepit’s chief revenue officer, Craig Bumpus. “He’ll be leading an already strong and experienced team dedicated to helping organizations protect their data.”

Keepit’s range of cloud backup and data management services are designed to ensure data is protected, easily accessible, and stored according to local sovereignty requirements.

With data centers located in the UK, combined with independence from hyperscalers, the firm’s offering enables complete, round-the-clock access to data.

Based at Keepit’s London headquarters, Middleton will work to accelerate adoption of these solutions by targeting industries facing some of the toughest data governance challenges, helping organizations navigate regulations and align their policies with UK and EU legislation.

“This role is critical to our continued growth in the region and with Dan’s expertise, we’re set to meet some bold growth objectives that will take us into strategic accounts and help expand our customer base even further,” Bumpus added.

“Following our recent alliance with Ingram Micro in the UK we are well positioned to expand our UK footprint.”

Commenting on his new role, Middleton said organizations are under growing pressure to protect their data and metadata generated by SaaS applications at a time when UK and EU are both tightening data sovereignty laws.

“With data sovereignty continuing to rise up the boardroom agenda, businesses need practical, proven solutions,” he explained. “My priority now is to build on momentum in the UK and Ireland, working closely with our channel partners to drive growth and help more organisations take control of their data, wherever it resides.”