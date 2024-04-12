ExtraHop appoints Christine Camp to lead new channel partner program

ExtraHop has announced the appointment of Christine Camp as its new global channel leader, tasked with heading up the cloud native network detection and response specialist’s new partner program.

A seasoned industry veteran, Camp brings more than 20 years’ experience at enterprise technology organizations and most recently led global strategy at Palo Alto Networks, where she is credited with launching two innovative partner programs and driving notable revenue growth.

She has also previously held leadership positions at NTT Communications, Visage Mobile, and Verizon.

In her new role of vice president of worldwide channel sales, Camp will head up ExtraHop’s new partner program which it said will help strengthen partner relationships and create new opportunities through improved resources and support.

The revamped initiative aims to simplify access to the firm’s cloud native Reveal(x) NDR through its partner network and introduces new pricing and discounts, an interactive partner portal, and a restructured tier system for 2024. There’s also free training and enablement, recognition, and awards programs.

"Partners are a foundational component of ExtraHop’s sales efforts and a long-term investment in the channel is a primary scale vehicle as we expand our global footprint," commented Marc Andrews, CRO at ExtraHop.

"Our new partner program will offer an opportunity to further address the growing need for cutting-edge network visibility solutions and help customers build business resilience in the face of advancing cyber threats.”

Channel Pro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Over the last year, ExtraHop has found success with its Reveal(x) NDR platform, which provides organizations with 360 visibility and decryption capabilities for automatic discovery of new and unmanaged devices, detection of late-stage attack activity through machine learning (ML) technology, as well as threat remediation.

With its new partner program, ExtraHop said it is looking to build on its gains in 2023, which saw the company achieve $200 million in annual recurring revenue, driven by increased uptake of the Reveal(x) platform, strategic alliances with key technology and channel partners, and new customer wins.

Back in January, the firm also secured $100 million in growth capital from both new and existing investors to help capitalize on the growing NDR market, which it expects to grow to $2.64 billion by 2027.

“Across the industry, ExtraHop has demonstrated the power of the network and is recognized for its revolutionary platform that can stop cyberattacks in a way other technologies can’t,” Camp said.

“NDR has the potential to make a tremendous impact on how we approach enterprise cyber security, and there is a significant opportunity for partners to reap the benefits.

“With a channel-dependent culture, we’re committed to offering them even more meaningful engagement and resources to succeed.”