Lenovo serves up fresh channel incentives with new LEAP engagement program

Lenovo has announced the launch of the Lenovo 360 Expert Achievers Programme (LEAP), a new initiative that aims to drive growth across the vendor’s UK channel ecosystem through new incentives.

LEAP features a structure designed to motivate and reward channel sales and technical support staff for selling eligible Lenovo products and solutions, as well as upskilling through Lenovo 360 training courses.

Frontline partner employees will earn points through sales, in addition to successfully completing structured learning paths and earning new credentials and certifications, as part of Lenovo’s wider 360 Engage framework. These points can then be redeemed for a variety of rewards, which include pre-paid Lenovo Mastercards.

By motivating staff to upskill, Lenovo said the initiative will help strengthen collaboration, drive business expansion, and deliver greater value to end customers.

Additionally, employees’ earned points will also contribute to their wider organization’s Lenovo 360 Engage Accreditation requirements and sales tier targets.

The Score BIG Incentive

As part of the LEAP program, Lenovo has also launched a new channel feature, dubbed the Score BIG Incentive.

The new incentive is exclusive to the LEAP program and offers partners the opportunity to bag tax-paid prizes - including tickets to the FIFA World Cup 2026, for which Lenovo is the official Technology Partner.

Other prizes up for grabs include luxury breaks, shopping vouchers, and experience days.

As partners reach certain points thresholds via the LEAP program, they will receive a raffle ticket for the Score BIG Incentive quarterly prize draw, with winners to be announced every quarter until March 2026.

Channel commitment

In an announcement, Lenovo said the new program forms the next stage of its strategy to boost engagement with sales and technical staff through its global channel partner framework, Lenovo 360.

“LEAP reaffirms our long-standing commitment to our channel partners and their staff, with an initiative that rewards teams for both driving sales and growing their knowledge,” explained Natalie Door, Lenovo’s director of UK&I channel and SMB.

“With a simple rewards system accessible through the LEAP portal, staff receive rewards for their efforts, adding to a range of incentives supporting our valued partners to learn, sell, connect and grow with customers.”

Employees at Lenovo partners can sign up to the program via the Lenovo 360 Partner Hub .

