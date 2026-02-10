Lenovo names Andy Rhodes as new general manager for UK&I

Lenovo has announced the appointment of Andy Rhodes as its new general manager for the UK and Ireland (UK&I).

The seasoned industry executive joins the business from HP, where he served in various leadership roles, including division president and general manager of the company’s video conferencing and accessories division, as well as global leadership of the HP commercial PC business.

Prior to his time at HP, Rhodes also spent more than a decade at Dell, serving in various executive roles across its data center, workstation, and industrial IoT business.

In his new role, Rhodes will lead Lenovo’s UK&I business as it navigates the industry-wide changes brought on by the increasing presence of AI technologies.

“I’m genuinely excited to be joining Lenovo at a time of such rapid growth and opportunity, particularly as Hybrid AI reshapes our industry and how we serve customers,” Rhodes said. “Lenovo has a clear strategy, strong momentum and incredible people; a combination that matters.”

Rhodes said he will work closely with the company’s customers, partners, and teams to build on its existing strong foundations in the region and target new opportunities.

Matt Dobrodziej, Lenovo’s SVP and Europe president, said Rhodes’ leadership expertise will be a key asset in achieving the company’s growth ambitions.

“I’m excited to welcome Andy to Lenovo. He’s a highly experienced technology industry leader and a great fit for our UK & Ireland business,” he commented.

“I’m confident he will further strengthen our business across the UK and Ireland while bringing a huge amount of energy and enthusiasm to the role.”

Rhodes replaces Adrian Criddle, who will now transition out of the role of general manager in pursuit of new opportunities. He led Lenovo’s UK&I business for two years and is credited with leading the organization through a period of significant transformation and progress.

Lenovo said Criddle will remain with the company for an interim period to help onboard Rhodes into his new role.

“I’d also like to thank Adrian for the key role he’s played in deepening our relationships with customers and partners, and his commitment, professionalism and care for the team,” Dobrodziej added. “We wish him well for the future.”

The appointment is the latest addition to Lenovo’s leadership ranks as the company continues to expand its presence across regional markets.

In January, the vendor named experienced tech and digital leader Tareq Alangari as senior vice president and president of its Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa (META) organization.

