Lenovo names Andy Rhodes as new general manager for UK&I
The former HP and Dell executive replaces Adrian Criddle as the tech vendor targets growth opportunities across the region
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Lenovo has announced the appointment of Andy Rhodes as its new general manager for the UK and Ireland (UK&I).
The seasoned industry executive joins the business from HP, where he served in various leadership roles, including division president and general manager of the company’s video conferencing and accessories division, as well as global leadership of the HP commercial PC business.
Prior to his time at HP, Rhodes also spent more than a decade at Dell, serving in various executive roles across its data center, workstation, and industrial IoT business.
In his new role, Rhodes will lead Lenovo’s UK&I business as it navigates the industry-wide changes brought on by the increasing presence of AI technologies.
“I’m genuinely excited to be joining Lenovo at a time of such rapid growth and opportunity, particularly as Hybrid AI reshapes our industry and how we serve customers,” Rhodes said. “Lenovo has a clear strategy, strong momentum and incredible people; a combination that matters.”
Rhodes said he will work closely with the company’s customers, partners, and teams to build on its existing strong foundations in the region and target new opportunities.
Matt Dobrodziej, Lenovo’s SVP and Europe president, said Rhodes’ leadership expertise will be a key asset in achieving the company’s growth ambitions.
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
“I’m excited to welcome Andy to Lenovo. He’s a highly experienced technology industry leader and a great fit for our UK & Ireland business,” he commented.
“I’m confident he will further strengthen our business across the UK and Ireland while bringing a huge amount of energy and enthusiasm to the role.”
Rhodes replaces Adrian Criddle, who will now transition out of the role of general manager in pursuit of new opportunities. He led Lenovo’s UK&I business for two years and is credited with leading the organization through a period of significant transformation and progress.
Lenovo said Criddle will remain with the company for an interim period to help onboard Rhodes into his new role.
“I’d also like to thank Adrian for the key role he’s played in deepening our relationships with customers and partners, and his commitment, professionalism and care for the team,” Dobrodziej added. “We wish him well for the future.”
The appointment is the latest addition to Lenovo’s leadership ranks as the company continues to expand its presence across regional markets.
In January, the vendor named experienced tech and digital leader Tareq Alangari as senior vice president and president of its Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa (META) organization.
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
-
-
AI isn’t making work easier, it’s intensifying it
News While workers report productivity gains with AI, that means they’re faced with bigger workloads
-
Sovereign infrastructure spend to triple in Europe as fifth of workloads stay local
News Gartner says global spending on sovereign cloud infrastructure will climb 35% over the next year
-
PayPal appoints HP’s Enrique Lores in surprise CEO shake-up
News The veteran tech executive will lead the payments giant into its next growth phase amid mounting industry challenges
-
Veeam ramps up growth plans with trio of leadership hires
News The data resilience vendor has reshaped its senior leadership team to deepen partner engagement and streamline customer success in the AI era
-
TP-Link promotes Kieran Vineer to distribution channel director for UK&I
News The company veteran will now oversee distribution activity for TP-Link’s networking and surveillance channels across the region
-
Nasuni bolsters leadership team with double C-suite appointment
News Jerry Carter joins the business as chief technology officer while Ross Grainger takes the role of chief financial officer
-
Darktrace just hired its first chief information officer
News The enterprise transformation specialist will work to consolidate Darktrace’s enterprise IT and data functions into a unified platform
-
Virtus Data Centres eyes further expansion under new CEO
News Eaton will leverage his deep industry expertise to help the data center operator build on its decade-long growth
-
JFrog names go-to-market veteran as new CMO
News The experienced industry leader will lead JFrog’s global marketing activity as the firm enters its next growth phase
-
Keeper Security expands federal bench with latest senior hires
News The security vendor has bolstered its federal team to support zero-trust access, operational execution, and government modernization efforts