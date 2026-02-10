Lenovo names Andy Rhodes as new general manager for UK&I

The former HP and Dell executive replaces Adrian Criddle as the tech vendor targets growth opportunities across the region

Daniel Todd's avatar
By
published
in News
Lenovo logo and branding pictured at the company booth at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona, Spain.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lenovo has announced the appointment of Andy Rhodes as its new general manager for the UK and Ireland (UK&I).

The seasoned industry executive joins the business from HP, where he served in various leadership roles, including division president and general manager of the company’s video conferencing and accessories division, as well as global leadership of the HP commercial PC business.

Prior to his time at HP, Rhodes also spent more than a decade at Dell, serving in various executive roles across its data center, workstation, and industrial IoT business.

In his new role, Rhodes will lead Lenovo’s UK&I business as it navigates the industry-wide changes brought on by the increasing presence of AI technologies.

“I’m genuinely excited to be joining Lenovo at a time of such rapid growth and opportunity, particularly as Hybrid AI reshapes our industry and how we serve customers,” Rhodes said. “Lenovo has a clear strategy, strong momentum and incredible people; a combination that matters.”

Rhodes said he will work closely with the company’s customers, partners, and teams to build on its existing strong foundations in the region and target new opportunities.

Matt Dobrodziej, Lenovo’s SVP and Europe president, said Rhodes’ leadership expertise will be a key asset in achieving the company’s growth ambitions.

“I’m excited to welcome Andy to Lenovo. He’s a highly experienced technology industry leader and a great fit for our UK & Ireland business,” he commented.

“I’m confident he will further strengthen our business across the UK and Ireland while bringing a huge amount of energy and enthusiasm to the role.”

Rhodes replaces Adrian Criddle, who will now transition out of the role of general manager in pursuit of new opportunities. He led Lenovo’s UK&I business for two years and is credited with leading the organization through a period of significant transformation and progress.

Lenovo said Criddle will remain with the company for an interim period to help onboard Rhodes into his new role.

“I’d also like to thank Adrian for the key role he’s played in deepening our relationships with customers and partners, and his commitment, professionalism and care for the team,” Dobrodziej added. “We wish him well for the future.”

The appointment is the latest addition to Lenovo’s leadership ranks as the company continues to expand its presence across regional markets.

In January, the vendor named experienced tech and digital leader Tareq Alangari as senior vice president and president of its Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa (META) organization.

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.

You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.

TOPICS
Daniel Todd
Daniel Todd

Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.

A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.

He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸