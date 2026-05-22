Terzo taps former Accenture leader to drive channel expansion

Terzo has announced the appointment of former Accenture executive Daniel Haitz as head of strategic partnerships and channel growth, as the finance and analytics vendor looks to scale its partner ecosystem.

Haitz arrives with nearly two decades of experience across enterprise software, procurement transformation, and large-scale operating strategy. He joins the business from Accenture, where he led enterprise platform growth initiatives that tripled revenue over a three-year period.

His appointment comes as Terzo continues building momentum around its AI-powered financial analytics platform, which is designed to help enterprises transform contracts, invoices, and purchase orders into real-time financial intelligence.

In his new role, Haitz will focus on expanding Terzo's partner ecosystem and accelerating enterprise adoption of its platform across procurement, finance, supply chain, and revenue operations.

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In an announcement, Terzo CEO Brandon Card said the seasoned leader's deep channel expertise will help drive the company's ongoing growth ambitions.

"Billions of dollars leak out of enterprises every year because nobody is continuously connecting what was negotiated to what actually gets paid, billed, or delivered," he explained. "That's the problem Terzo was built to solve."

"Daniel knows how to turn that kind of platform story into commercial outcomes through partners. He brings the operating discipline and ecosystem credibility we need for the next phase of growth."

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Terzo's platform works to continuously analyze enterprise contracts and procurement data to identify spend leakage, compliance, renewal risks, and commercial optimization opportunities across both buy-side and sell-side operations.

According to the company, the platform has already delivered more than $1 billion in measurable customer impact – including a Fortune 100 deployment that generated more than 50-times return on investment.

Commenting on his appointment, Haitz said he aims to build on this momentum by strengthening and scaling Terzo's partner network.

"Every contract is a promise, and most enterprises stop tracking them the day they're signed," he explained. "Terzo turns those promises back into EBITDA – money already owed, leakage recovered, and renewals reshaped before the next negotiation – on both sides of the contract. That's a story that scales through partners, and I'm here to build that motion."