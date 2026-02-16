KnowBe4 appoints Kelly Morgan to lead global customer experience
The former DocuSign executive will oversee the company’s customer success, managed services, and professional services teams
KnowBe4 has announced the appointment of Kelly Morgan as its new chief customer officer (CCO), as the security vendor looks to expand its human and AI risk management footprint.
The seasoned industry executive brings 20 years’ experience of leading global customer success and post sales teams, most recently as the CCO of agreement management specialist DocuSign. He has also previously served as CCO and general manager at Sykes and founded Seven Two Seven, a boutique consultancy for SaaS and technology companies.
As CCO, Morgan will head up the firm’s end-to-end global lifecycle, as well as lead its customer success, managed services, and professional services businesses.
“I am excited to join KnowBe4 at such a critical time in cybersecurity,” Morgan said in an announcement.
“The organization has already established itself as a leader in Human Risk Management, and I am eager to partner with this talented team to help customers realize measurable outcomes - reducing human and AI-driven risk while maximizing the value they derive from the platform.”
The appointment comes at a pivotal time for KnowBe4, as the company continues its expansion in the human and AI risk management market.
The firm’s agentic platform now serves 70,000 organizations globally, equipping them with an adaptive defense layer to tackle evolving cyber threats.
With its latest leadership hire, the company is now hoping to strengthen its value-driven customer experience strategy while expanding training for both human users and AI agents.
KnowBe4 said it will be better-equipped to deliver long-term value and help customers better navigate today’s complex cyber threat landscape.
Reporting directly to CEO Bryan Palma, Morgan will focus on delivering a seamless outcomes-driven customer experience across the full lifecycle, aiming for measurable risk reduction, retention, and long-term customer value.
“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and welcoming Kelly to our leadership team reinforces our commitment,” explained Bryan Palma, CEO of KnowBe4.
“Kelly’s extensive expertise in building high-performing global teams and his proven track record of driving durable retention, improving profitability, and scaling customer value will be instrumental as we enter our next phase.”
