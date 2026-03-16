Lakeside Software ramps up EMEA strategy push with new appointment
Oli Giordimaina will help shape the vendor’s regional strategy amid increasing digital employee experience (DEX) demand
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Digital employee experience (DEX) specialist Lakeside Software has announced the appointment of Oli Giordimaina as its new lead for EMEA product strategy.
A seasoned industry leader, he brings extensive experience across service desk operations, infrastructure deployment, and executive product leadership. Most recently, he helped shape the DEX strategy at 1E prior to its acquisition by TeamViewer.
Earlier in his career, Giordimaina supported critical systems for organizations such as British Aerospace before moving into product roles at Appsense and Ivanti, where he led a £100 million portfolio through periods of integration and change.
Based in Cheshire, UK, he will leverage his technical and commercial leadership experience to help the company meet increasing market demand for greater value, insight, and predictability through its DEX platform.
“Employees expect the same seamless experience at work that they get from personal technology - and when IT can’t deliver that, frustration builds,” Giordimaina explained. “Lakeside Software has the data, the platform, and the mindset to close that gap.
“This isn’t about visibility for the sake of it, it’s about enabling IT to deliver consistent, measurable outcomes that improve productivity and experience.”
Opportunity beckons in EMEA
With its latest appointment, Lakeside is looking to tap into fresh opportunities across EMEA with the help of its partner ecosystem.
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The firm said regions such as the UK – where channel delivery and service desk efficiency are top priorities – are seeing growing demand for solutions capable of reducing costs and improving the employee experience.
As enterprise AI adoption continues to gather pace, Giordimaina said vendors must deliver “thoughtful, trust-led implementation” in order to deliver tangible value.
“The organizations that will succeed with AI are the ones that start with outcomes, not algorithms,” he continued. “The same applies to DEX, which is no longer a nice-to-have, but is now a critical performance metric across IT and company leadership.”
Driving the next phase of intelligent IT
Giordimaina joins Lakeside in the midst of its transformation journey, with the firm bolstering its leadership team and placing a heightened focus on telemetry and execution.
Commenting on his reasons for joining the business, Giordimaina highlighted Lakeside’s innovation-led culture, as well as its readiness to challenge conventional thinking and move at pace.
“This is a company with the right people, the right data, and the right intent,” he added.
“There’s a clear opportunity for Lakeside Software to lead the next phase of intelligent IT. I’m here to help make that happen.”
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Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
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