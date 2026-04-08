Alteryx appoints new CIO in AI transformation push

Irish will lead the analytics vendor’s global IT organization as it looks to scale its internal technology capabilities.

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Alteryx has announced the appointment of Julie Irish as chief information officer (CIO), as the data and analytics specialist looks to the next phase of its digital transformation.

Irish will head up the firm’s global IT organization, focusing on optimizing systems and processes to support scalability, innovation, and operational efficiency.

The appointment comes as Alteryx continues to expand its AI-powered analytics capabilities and place an increasing focus on enabling data-driven decision-making across the enterprise.

A seasoned industry veteran, Irish brings extensive experience in enterprise technology and transformation. Most recently, she served as CIO at Couchbase, where she led IT, data, business technology, and security.

During her tenure, she modernized the company’s enterprise systems, scaled its data engineering capabilities, as well as embedded AI across core business processes.

She also adds expertise across the end-to-end revenue lifecycle, alongside a track record of leading successful pricing model transformations. Prior to her spell at Crouchbase, she held senior technology leadership roles at New Relic and Harvard Business Publishing.

In an announcement, Alteryx CEO Andy MacMillan said Irish combines strategic vision with strong execution capabilities and will play a key role in the company’s growth journey.

“She is a thoughtful, results-oriented leader who builds strong partnerships and delivers meaningful impact,” he commented. “I’m eager to see the impact she will have across the Alteryx organization and for our global community.”

Alteryx provides an AI-ready data and analytics platform designed to help organizations automate analytics workflows and generate actionable insights at scale.

The firm says its offering is now used by more than 8,000 customers globally to improve decision-making, manage costs, and mitigate risk across business operations.

Commenting on her appointment, Irish highlighted the opportunity to further connect data, analytics, and AI across the organization’s internal operations as it continues its digital transformation.

“We’re at a moment where AI is fundamentally reshaping how businesses operate,” she explained. “What energizes me about Alteryx is not just the pace of innovation, but its unique approach to enabling AI through governed, analyst-driven workflows—equipping lines of business to own their logic while scaling across the enterprise.”

Irish added that, internally, Alteryx has the opportunity to apply that same philosophy to how it advances its technology capabilities to support the business and its scaling ambitions.

“By strengthening how we connect data, analytics, and AI across our operations, we can move faster, operate more intelligently, and continue delivering impact for our customers,” she continued.

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Daniel Todd
Daniel Todd

Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.

A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.

He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.

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