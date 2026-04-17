Brother UK taps Mike Brown to spearhead channel growth
The seasoned channel specialist will focus on expanding the vendor’s partner network and driving reseller revenue opportunities
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Brother UK has announced the appointment of Mike Brown as business manager for its specialist print division, as the business technology vendor eyes fresh channel growth across the UK.
In his new role, Brown will focus on driving new business development, identifying and onboarding reseller and dealer partners, as well as building a pipeline of channel opportunities.
He will also work closely with partners to help unlock new revenue streams across Brother’s print and labelling portfolio, and managed print services (MPS).
A seasoned industry veteran, Brown brings more than 30 years’ experience in the print and document solutions space, having held roles across both vendor and reseller organizations. Previously, he served at Ikon Office Solutions, Altodigital, Konica Minolta, and Ricoh UK.
“Mike brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the channel to our team,” said Greig Millar, chief revenue officer at Brother UK.
“His ability to build relationships, understand partner needs and open new opportunities will be key as we continue to grow our partner network and support resellers in delivering value to their customers.”
Based in Tameside, Greater Manchester, Brother UK provides print, scan, and labelling technology to both organizations and home users through its partner-led go-to-market model.
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Millar said Brown’s expert understanding of the channel and partner success reflects the company’s strategy of hiring industry talent to expand its partner ecosystem and strengthen regional engagement.
“Strengthening our team with strong industry talent is central to building on our position as a partner the channel can rely on,” he added.
Since joining the business, Brown has already begun supporting partner engagement initiatives – including ‘Meet the MD’ events designed to connect prospective resellers with the vendor’s leadership team and channel strategy.
Commenting on his appointment, Brown said he will focus on building stronger partner relationships and creating new growth opportunities across the channel.
“Having spent much of my career working closely with resellers, I’ve developed a strong understanding of what matters most to them – straightforward commercial models, reliable support and a vendor that’s easy to do business with,” he commented.
“That’s what attracted me to Brother UK – it’s a business that is genuinely focused on supporting its partners.”
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Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
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