SailPoint names new CPO in identity security growth drive

SailPoint has announced the appointment of Levent Besik as its new chief product officer (CPO), as the vendor looks to strengthen its position in the identity security market.

In his new role, he will lead SailPoint’s global product organization, working to drive product strategy, support expansion, and advance the company’s capabilities as enterprise security needs continue to evolve in the era of AI.

A seasoned industry leader, Besik brings extensive experience as a transformational product leader in the identity security space. He joins the business from Microsoft, where he most recently served as vice president of product management for its identity division, leading development for the Human and Agentic Identity platform.

Prior to his time at the Redmond giant, he also held executive product leadership roles at Okta, where he focused on customer identity, and at Google, where he led the firm’s Cloud AI platform and Solutions organization.

In an announcement, SailPoint said Besik’s appointment will help guide the business through its next expansion phase as organizations look to secure identities across complex, AI-driven environments.

“Levent’s deep expertise, coupled with his entrepreneurial mindset and passion for product innovation, make him the ideal leader to guide our product organisation through our next exciting phase of growth,” commented Chandra Gnanasambandam, SailPoint’s executive vice president of product and CTO.

“I’m excited to join forces with Levent as we continue to drive the future of identity security through innovation and strengthen SailPoint’s position as a leading trusted partner for enterprises navigating today’s complex security challenges.”

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The appointment comes as enterprises face growing challenges around managing and securing both human and non-human identities as AI technologies continue to grow in prominence and complexity.

SailPoint’s platform is designed to unify identity, security, and data intelligence, enabling organizations to manage access and mitigate identity-based threats across increasingly distributed IT environments.

Commenting on his appointment, Besik said SailPoint is well-equipped to meet the growing enterprise demand for solutions that can secure, govern, and protect agents end-to-end.

“The world demands an identity solution that provides AI security and governance across all clouds and platforms,” he explained. “I believe SailPoint is uniquely positioned as the trusted partner to meet this critical need.

“As a recognised leader in securing and governing identities, we have the world-class talent, innovative technology, and deep understanding for enterprise complexity to empower our customers to safely and confidently innovate with AI through adaptive identity security.”

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