SailPoint names new CPO in identity security growth drive
The identity security vendor has tapped the former Microsoft executive to help drive product innovation and growth.
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
SailPoint has announced the appointment of Levent Besik as its new chief product officer (CPO), as the vendor looks to strengthen its position in the identity security market.
In his new role, he will lead SailPoint’s global product organization, working to drive product strategy, support expansion, and advance the company’s capabilities as enterprise security needs continue to evolve in the era of AI.
A seasoned industry leader, Besik brings extensive experience as a transformational product leader in the identity security space. He joins the business from Microsoft, where he most recently served as vice president of product management for its identity division, leading development for the Human and Agentic Identity platform.
Prior to his time at the Redmond giant, he also held executive product leadership roles at Okta, where he focused on customer identity, and at Google, where he led the firm’s Cloud AI platform and Solutions organization.
In an announcement, SailPoint said Besik’s appointment will help guide the business through its next expansion phase as organizations look to secure identities across complex, AI-driven environments.
“Levent’s deep expertise, coupled with his entrepreneurial mindset and passion for product innovation, make him the ideal leader to guide our product organisation through our next exciting phase of growth,” commented Chandra Gnanasambandam, SailPoint’s executive vice president of product and CTO.
“I’m excited to join forces with Levent as we continue to drive the future of identity security through innovation and strengthen SailPoint’s position as a leading trusted partner for enterprises navigating today’s complex security challenges.”
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
The appointment comes as enterprises face growing challenges around managing and securing both human and non-human identities as AI technologies continue to grow in prominence and complexity.
SailPoint’s platform is designed to unify identity, security, and data intelligence, enabling organizations to manage access and mitigate identity-based threats across increasingly distributed IT environments.
Commenting on his appointment, Besik said SailPoint is well-equipped to meet the growing enterprise demand for solutions that can secure, govern, and protect agents end-to-end.
“The world demands an identity solution that provides AI security and governance across all clouds and platforms,” he explained. “I believe SailPoint is uniquely positioned as the trusted partner to meet this critical need.
“As a recognised leader in securing and governing identities, we have the world-class talent, innovative technology, and deep understanding for enterprise complexity to empower our customers to safely and confidently innovate with AI through adaptive identity security.”
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
-
-
Just 20% of companies are lapping up 75% of AI’s financial gains
News Enterprises recording real economic returns are using it to reshape their business models and identify and pursue growth opportunities
-
Microsoft touts “cost effective” cloud PC prices for small businesses as hardware prices spike
News The tech giant is targeting small business gains with a 20% cut for Windows 365 Cloud PC services
-
AND Digital builds on US market momentum with new strategy and operations chief
News Hardy will oversee the digital consultancy’s business strategy in the region as it looks to build on recent growth.
-
Alteryx appoints new CIO in AI transformation push
News Irish will lead the analytics vendor’s global IT organization as it looks to scale its internal technology capabilities.
-
Lenovo revamps channel framework to support partner growth
News The new-look Lenovo 360 program targets partner profitability through simplified tiers, services growth pathways, and expanded MSP support
-
Advania UK strengthens senior leadership team with double appointment
News Sabrina Harris has been named as the IT services provider’s new chief financial officer, while Tara Allison becomes chief marketing officer
-
Brother UK hires new commercial chief amid channel strategy shake-up
News The appointment comes as the vendor looks to strengthen its channel strategy and support continued market expansion.
-
Everest Group taps Ross Tisnovsky to lead CIO practice expansion
News The appointment comes as the research and advisory firm expands support for CIOs navigating digital and AI-driven change.
-
CirrusHQ names Matt Smith as new sales chief
News The sales leadership veteran will work to strengthen the AWS cloud specialist’s customer relationships as demand grows for cloud resilience
-
SOCRadar appoints new global partnerships chief in revamped VAR program push
News The revamped initiative introduces new incentives and enablement tools to help partners increase competitiveness and profitability