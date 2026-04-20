UK Semiconductor Centre names new international partnerships chief

The UK Semiconductor Centre (UKSC) has announced the appointment of Brian Robertson as its new director of international partnerships, as the organization looks to strengthen the country’s position in the global semiconductor market.

Robertson will focus on building mutually beneficial relationships with international government bodies and businesses, placing an emphasis on attracting increased foreign direct investment into the UK.

The appointment comes at a time of rapid growth in the global semiconductor industry, with the market expected to double in size over the next decade due to growing demand for AI, quantum technologies, and advanced computing.

A seasoned industry leader, Robertson brings more than 25 years’ international experience across telecommunications, technology, and semiconductor ecosystems. He joins from GSMA, where he served as the organization’s head of industry strategy.

Prior to that, he held roles at Arm, Broadcom, Texas Instruments, and NXP Semiconductors, working across areas such as AI, quantum, mobile, and compute.

During his career, he has collaborated with operators, hyperscalers, and silicon vendors to build strategic partnerships, shape industry initiatives, and drive growth.

In an announcement, the UKSC said Robertson’s deep industry experience and expertise will be key to driving long-term expansion.

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“We’re delighted to welcome Brian to the UKSC at a pivotal moment for the global semiconductor industry, which is rapidly evolving and creating enormous opportunities for the UK,” commented Raj Gawera, chief operating officer at the UKSC.

“Brian’s wealth of experience across the global semiconductor ecosystem will ensure that the UK is primed to capitalize on these opportunities, driving long term partnerships, investment and growth.”

Supporting UK semiconductor growth

The appointment marks the next phase of the UKSC’s efforts to position the UK as an internationally competitive center for semiconductor innovation and investment.

The organization was established to bring together and promote the UK’s semiconductor ecosystem on the global stage, with a focus on turning innovation into commercial growth.

It works to align support around key technologies where it views the country as having a competitive advantage – such as photonics, compound semiconductors, quantum technologies, and next-generation computing architectures.

In his new role, Robertson will play a key role in identifying new strategic international opportunities and helping the country navigate the increasingly complex global landscape – including supply chain challenges and geopolitical dynamics.

Commenting on his appointment, Robertson said the UK’s “strong and increasingly respected” semiconductor ecosystem has an opportunity to scale, attract investment, and strengthen its position in the global arena.

“International partnerships will play a critical role in unlocking that potential,” he added. “I look forward to working with colleagues and partners across industry, government and academia to build strategic relationships that drive collaboration, support innovation, and enable sustainable long-term growth.”

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