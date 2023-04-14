Pax8 names SaaS veteran David Powell as new sales strategy chief

Cloud marketplace provider Pax8 has announced the appointment of software as a service (SaaS) expert David Powell as its new vice president of sales strategy.

Reporting to Jared Pangretic, the firm’s SVP of sales for the Americas, Powell will lead sales strategy efforts to help drive growth and revenue, with a key focus on helping MSPs to strengthen their cyber security offerings.

In an announcement, Pax8 said the hire is part of its commitment to helping MSPs expand their cyber security strategies in a rapidly growing security environment.

“We are thrilled to have someone of David's caliber join Pax8 during this significant period of our company's growth,” Pangretic said.

“David's passion for the channel community is evident in his efforts to empower MSPs and help them succeed in a constantly evolving market.

“His extensive network and deep understanding of the MSP landscape have earned him a reputation as a trusted advisor and thought leader in the industry.”

Powell has spent more than 26 years in the industry, accumulating deep experience in SaaS , as well as across account management, security, sales and marketing, channel strategy, and business acquisitions and development.

He joins Pax8 from Evo Security, where he was chief revenue officer for the identity and access management (IAM) platform provider.

Prior to that, he was president of employee productivity software specialist Prodoscore, and has also served as SVP of growth at ConnectWise.

Powell has also had a notable impact at various SaaS businesses, including Logic Monitor, which went on to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners, and Perch Cybersecurity, which was snapped up by ConnectWise.

In total, he has been a part of three successful exits and seven acquisitions during his career to date.

Pax8 chief commerce officer Nick Heddy said this track record will “undoubtedly prove invaluable” to the company as it looks to drive further growth.

“We are particularly excited about his amazing work and contributions in the MSP realm, and we look forward to seeing his contributions drive our partners’ continued success," he said.

Commenting on his new role, Powell said his aim is to help MSPs of all scales “navigate the complex landscape of cyber security threats ”.

“As the prevalence of these threats is not diminishing, but instead anticipated to continue expanding and intensifying over time, my aim, in tandem with Pax8's mission of fostering MSP achievement, is to help MSPs implement strong and all-encompassing cyber security solutions that ensure the protection of both their organization and their clients," he said.