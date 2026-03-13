SonicWall eyes channel growth with SecureFirst partner program revamp
The update introduces new enablement offerings aimed at helping partners drive recurring revenue and scale security services.
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SonicWall has launched fresh updates to its SecureFirst Partner Program in a move the cybersecurity vendor said will help partners accelerate growth and drive recurring revenue.
The update includes new enablement offerings designed to support partners as they look to deliver stronger cyber security outcomes while scaling operations without increasing headcount or operational complexity.
Alongside the refresh, SonicWall has also appointed Patrick O’Donnell as its new chief revenue officer (CRO), who will lead global sales, partner, and revenue strategy.
The vendor said the appointment, combined with its new-look SecureFirst program, will improve partner support as the company expands beyond standard firewall deployments into platform-driven cyber security and managed services.
“Our partners are at the center of everything we do at SonicWall,” O’Donnell commented. “The SecureFirst Partner Program updates are about removing friction and helping partners move faster, attach more services and build profitable, long-term customer relationships.”
SonicWall said O’Donnell will play a key role in the creation of a more integrated, outcome-driven partner ecosystem. His appointment will also enable Jason Carter, senior vice president of global channels and alliances, to focus fully on overseeing a unified partner go-to-market organization.
A focus on partner outcomes
The SecureFirst refresh places a heightened focus on partner outcomes, including improving profitability through subscription-driven revenue models, deal protection, and programs that increase service attachment rates.
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The program also features unified, multi-tenant management and automated billing workflows to help drive operational scale, while role-based, on-demand accreditations aim to shorten the time between training and revenue generation.
Additionally, SonicWall said it has introduced improved go-to-market execution, backed by teams that provide real-time technical, sales, and strategic guidance across the full sales lifecycle.
The changes aim to ensure stronger support for partners as customer expectations evolve, with organizations increasingly requiring continuous protection and faster response times.
“We’re aligning our enablement, incentives and support to ensure partners can scale confidently and win in a market that increasingly values outcomes over products,” O’Donnell continued.
Rethinking partner specializations
As part of the update, SonicWall has also revamped its approach to partner specializations, which will now be awarded at the partner firm level rather than to individual employees.
Partners will be able to earn specializations across key areas such as network security, security service edge, extended managed detection and response (XDMR), managed protection services, and endpoint security.
The vendor has also launched role-based accreditations across sales, pre-sales, and post-sales teams, delivered via on-demand, self-paced training programs to help partners scale expertise faster.
Other additions include improvements to partner onboarding processes, updates to the SonicWall University training platform, as well as expanded access to the vendor’s technical experts through its CSE Catalog.
The updated SecureFirst Partner Program requirements are already in effect but partners have until January 31, 2027, to meet the new criteria. Select accreditations are available now, SonicWall said, with additional offerings planned through the first half of the year.
“This is just the beginning,” added O’Donnell. “As we look ahead to 2026, SonicWall will continue investing in partners with deeper insights, stronger programs and actionable intelligence to help them stay ahead of emerging threats and customer needs.”
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Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
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