Sage strengthens leadership bench with double executive hire
The software vendor has announced the appointments of Krish Vitaldevara as chief product officer and Anand Swaminathan as chief strategy officer
HR and finance software specialist Sage has announced a double leadership appointment, with Krish Vitaldevara joining the business as chief product officer (CPO) and Anand Swaminathan as chief strategy officer (CSO).
As CPO, Vitaldevara will oversee the company’s global product and platform strategy, innovation roadmap, and delivery as it continues to develop and grow its range of intelligent AI solutions.
Meanwhile, Swaminathan will work closely with the rest of the executive leadership team to direct corporate strategy, growth priorities, as well as Sage’s long-term value creation agenda.
Vitaldevara will join the executive team on May 18, while Swaminathan will begin on June 15, with both based at the firm’s office in San Jose, California.
“Krish and Anand are proven leaders with deep experience building and scaling world-class products and businesses,” said Sage CEO Steve Hare in an announcement.
“Their appointments reflect our continued investment in innovation and growth, and I’m excited about the impact they’ll have for our customers, colleagues and partners”
A seasoned industry leader, Vitaldevara brings more than 25 years’ experience building and scaling AI-first platforms and products for large enterprises and holds more than 30 patents across distributed systems, trust and safety, as well as anomaly detection.
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He joins the business from Salesforce, where he served as general manager and executive vice president following the company’s successful acquisition of Informatica, where he led the integration of products, people, and processes. He has also previously held general manager and senior leadership roles at NetApp, Google, and Microsoft.
Commenting on his new role, Vitaldevara said he joins Sage at an important moment for the business as it looks to further strengthen its market position.
“Sage has a unique purpose, a strong customer focus and culture, and a compelling opportunity to lead in intelligent, trusted solutions for small and medium-sized businesses,” he explained.
“I’m looking forward to working with the team to continue evolving the product portfolio and delivering meaningful impact for customers.”
Swaminathan joins Sage from McKinsey, where he served as a senior partner, advising management teams and boards across industries on AI transformation, technology-enabled growth, and enterprise transformation.
Prior to that, he held senior roles within Accenture Digital, where he helped scale the company’s global operations and supported growth across strategy, data, AI, cloud, and digital product development.
“Sage has a clear strategy and a powerful position in the market,” said Swaminathan.
“I’m thrilled to join the business and to help shape the next phase of growth, building on Sage’s strengths and ensuring we continue to create long-term value for customers, colleagues and shareholders.”
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Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
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