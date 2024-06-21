Riverbed unveils revamped partner program, teases new AI offering

AI observability specialist Riverbed has launched its new partner program, Riverbed ONE, which aims to help partners meet customers’ growing AI and technology needs, as well as drive partner growth.

The refresh will see Riverbed work closely with partners to drive expansion in the larger enterprise market, while also looking to develop new business in the mid-market space through new AI technologies and flexible consumption models tied to annual recurring growth.

The program’s old, more complex partner levels and dividends have been replaced with a simplified model that instead offers benefits based on capabilities to drive specific activities and customer outcomes. The firm said Riverbed ONE also now rewards more consumption models thanks to the expansion of its managed services offerings, new marketplaces, and mid-market opportunities.

Additionally, Riverbed has increased the program’s sales objectives, training, and enablement to help drive market adoption of AI-powered solutions.

In an announcement, Alex Thurber, Riverbed’s senior vice president of global partners and alliances, said the changes will better equip partners to meet customers’ evolving AI and technology needs.

“I’m very excited with the changes to our partner programme embodied in Riverbed ONE as it is really about working side-by-side with our partners to collaborate and drive revenue and expansion opportunities to meet the industry specific needs of our mutual customers,” he commented.

“The transformation in the IT industry is being shaped by changing customer and employee digital expectations and the need for AI-driven solutions that automate IT processes to solve issues faster and deliver better digital experiences.”

By removing partner levels and other complexities, Riverbed said the program now makes it easier for partners to achieve and maintain their status, while rewarding achievements across key strategic activities and joint sales priorities – alongside serving up more growth opportunities.

Partners can leverage incentives and enablement support through sales and marketing assistance, training, certification, and technical support, available via its online portal.

“By moving to fewer, more invested partners and removing programme complexities, we are able to provide a tailored approach for deeper and more rewarding relationships with our partners and end customers,” Thurber continued.

The launch of Riverbed ONE also coincides with the release of the company’s new AI-powered Unified Observability platform and range of visibility and AIOps solutions designed to optimize digital experiences and IT efficiency.

“With the launch of Riverbed ONE and other key enhancements to our partner experience, along with a platform that leverages our industry-leading AI observability and Acceleration solutions, Riverbed’s partners are well-positioned to succeed, grow and support enterprise customers across all industries,” Thurber added.