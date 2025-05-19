Cato Networks announces major European R&D expansion
The SASE specialist says its Prague research and development center will triple in size over the next year
SASE platform provider Cato Networks has announced a significant expansion of its research and development (R&D) operations at its European engineering hub in Prague.
The move will see the R&D center triple in size over the next year in a bid to accelerate development of the Cato SASE Cloud Platform and generate new opportunities for top tech talent across Czechia.
In an announcement, Cato said the expansion presents a “unique opportunity” for Prague-based engineers and developers to be a part of the company.
“Prague’s exceptional engineering talent is critical to building the global infrastructure and security innovation that define the Cato SASE Cloud Platform,” commented Eyal Heiman, vice president of engineering at Cato Networks.
“Our Prague team is helping to shape a platform that delivers secure, high-performance access to applications and data—everywhere business happens.”
Intersection
As Cato pushes ahead with its growth plans, the firm described Prague as “the perfect intersection” of engineering excellence and access to the European Union.
Having emerged as a key location for global tech companies, Prague offers access to a highly-skilled workforce, excellent quality of life, as well as a combination of security and stability for international businesses, Cato added.
The city also provides a close connection to Israel’s innovation ecosystem, with Cato’s R&D center benefiting from close proximity to the company’s Tel-Aviv headquarters, located a short flight away with just a one-hour time difference.
Growth commitment
As part of its Prague expansion, Cato is hiring top software engineering and developer talent across multiple domains with network and security backgrounds. The firm said this talent pool includes engineers for data, DevOPs, and site reliability, as well as developers for tackling Java/Go, C, C++, and front-end.
Additionally, Cato is taking on additional staff for security research, product support, and general and administrative (G&A) roles.
Shlomo Kramer, Cato Networks co-founder and CEO, said the move reflects the company’s commitment to “building the most secure and reliable SASE platform” on the market.
“To deliver on that promise, we are tapping into one of Europe’s most thriving and talent-rich markets to expand our world-class engineering, support, and research teams with innovators who share our vision of a future where IT just works—securely, globally, and effortlessly,” he explained.
