Westcon-Comstor expands marketplace capabilities with Microsoft REO

Westcon-Comstor has announced an expansion of its cloud marketplace capabilities through participation in Microsoft’s resale enable offers (REO) program.

Designed for channel-led selling, the initiative combines hyperscaler reach with value-added services to help support scalable marketplace growth.

Software vendors can authorize approved channel partners to create and manage private offers on their behalf via Microsoft Marketplace, with the Redmond giant handling customer billing and payment collection.

Westcon-Comstor will also provide a range of value-added services designed to help partners build scalable marketplace practices – including partner enablement, incremental revenue tools, as well as support across renewals and the full customer lifecycle.

By combining Microsoft Marketplace with its own technical expertise, the distributor said partners can unlock cloud commit budgets, accelerate deal cycles, and expand customer spend while maintaining control over the relationship.

“Hyperscaler marketplaces are redefining how enterprise software is bought and sold, but success for channel partners and vendors depends on turning activity into repeatable business,” explained Peter Woest, Westcon-Comstor’s cloud marketplace partnership director.

“By wrapping Microsoft Marketplace with our value-added services and technical marketplace expertise, we’re making simplicity and scale a reality and allowing partners to quickly establish, build and grow their Microsoft Marketplace business.”

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The reseller's participation comes amid significant cloud marketplace growth. According to research from Omdia , cloud marketplace software sales are expected to grow from $30 billion in 2024 to $163 billion in 2030, with partners tipped to be the driving force behind most marketplace spend by next year.

Westcon-Comstor said the REO program is already gaining traction, with the firm supporting partners in onboarding to marketplace-driven opportunities with vendors such as Palo Alto Networks and Infoblox.

The distributor also revealed it is in discussions with “several other vendors” regarding future collaboration opportunities with Microsoft REO.

Commenting on the move, Microsoft’s marketplace channel lead, Darren Sharpe, said the priority is to help partners build an effective, platform-first marketplace practice, backed by a strong ecosystem support.

“Westcon‑Comstor is helping partners drive momentum through REO, enabling vendors to extend their reach while keeping the channel at the centre of the customer relationship,” he added.

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