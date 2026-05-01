Westcon-Comstor expands marketplace capabilities with Microsoft REO

The distributor said the initiative will help partners onboard, transact, and scale more effectively within Microsoft Marketplace

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Westcon-Comstor has announced an expansion of its cloud marketplace capabilities through participation in Microsoft’s resale enable offers (REO) program.

Designed for channel-led selling, the initiative combines hyperscaler reach with value-added services to help support scalable marketplace growth.

Software vendors can authorize approved channel partners to create and manage private offers on their behalf via Microsoft Marketplace, with the Redmond giant handling customer billing and payment collection.

Westcon-Comstor will also provide a range of value-added services designed to help partners build scalable marketplace practices – including partner enablement, incremental revenue tools, as well as support across renewals and the full customer lifecycle.

By combining Microsoft Marketplace with its own technical expertise, the distributor said partners can unlock cloud commit budgets, accelerate deal cycles, and expand customer spend while maintaining control over the relationship.

“Hyperscaler marketplaces are redefining how enterprise software is bought and sold, but success for channel partners and vendors depends on turning activity into repeatable business,” explained Peter Woest, Westcon-Comstor’s cloud marketplace partnership director.

“By wrapping Microsoft Marketplace with our value-added services and technical marketplace expertise, we’re making simplicity and scale a reality and allowing partners to quickly establish, build and grow their Microsoft Marketplace business.”

The reseller's participation comes amid significant cloud marketplace growth. According to research from Omdia, cloud marketplace software sales are expected to grow from $30 billion in 2024 to $163 billion in 2030, with partners tipped to be the driving force behind most marketplace spend by next year.

Westcon-Comstor said the REO program is already gaining traction, with the firm supporting partners in onboarding to marketplace-driven opportunities with vendors such as Palo Alto Networks and Infoblox.

The distributor also revealed it is in discussions with “several other vendors” regarding future collaboration opportunities with Microsoft REO.

Commenting on the move, Microsoft’s marketplace channel lead, Darren Sharpe, said the priority is to help partners build an effective, platform-first marketplace practice, backed by a strong ecosystem support.

“Westcon‑Comstor is helping partners drive momentum through REO, enabling vendors to extend their reach while keeping the channel at the centre of the customer relationship,” he added.

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Daniel Todd
Daniel Todd

Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.

A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.

He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.

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