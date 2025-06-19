Kaseya eyes further EMEA growth with fresh $100 million investment

IT management and cybersecurity software provider Kaseya has announced a fresh $100 million investment in EMEA as the company looks to drive further growth across the region.

Fresh off the back of a strong 2024, in which the firm posted its best-ever financial results, the move will see the addition of more than 200 new developers for the region.

The investment plans were revealed at this year's annual Kaseya DattoCon Europe event, which began in Dublin this week and marked the channel's introduction to new Kaseya CEO Rania Succar.

As well as EMEA investment, Succar also unveiled a host of new innovations and software tools designed to drive customer efficiency – including Kaseya365 Ops, Kaseya SIEM, free-to-use hardware, and more.

Kaseya 365 Ops

The latest addition to the Kaseya 365 platform, Kaseya 365 Ops introduces practical AI capabilities designed to help customers scale, improve their operations, and achieve high-level service delivery and performance metrics.

According to Kaseya, the platform equates to the productivity of an additional technician to customers' ranks, enabling them to save an average of 160 hours every month through AI and automation capabilities

Kaseya SIEM

For security information and event management, the new Kaseya SIEM solution offers a streamlined and unified response system for users with SaaS Alerts and MDR protection, without the need for pricey enterprise-grade alternatives.

Kaseya said the solution has been designed to deliver "unified, faster and more actionable" threat detection by combining endpoint and cloud telemetry and correlating threat data from RocketCyber and SaaS Alerts.

Other highlights

Elsewhere, Kaseya is making all models of Datto's backup hardware free-to-use for its customers to improve service consistency, while the Datto ALTO 5 line of backup appliances sees the return of a 2TB model, now offered with encryption and at the same price as the current 1TB model.

There's also a new BCDR Fast Track Program designed to help Datto BCDR partners drive growth, offering up to three appliances with free hardware, 50% off service, and complimentary onboarding.

Additionally, Kaseya unveiled an AI-Enhanced Executive Summary beta feature in vPenTest that aims to make security reports easier to understand, alongside an expansion of its vPenTest infrastructure in EMEA.

Momentum

The investment and product introductions follow a strong period of growth for Kaseya, both throughout 2024 and during Q1 2025. Earlier this year, the firm introduced an array of new AI-powered product capabilities to help customers better tackle evolving security threats, including Compliance Manager GRC, Autotask, and IT Glue Smart SOP Generator.

At the time, Kaseya chief product officer, Ranjan Singh, said the company was pursuing "an aggressive innovation schedule" in a bid to bolster its standing in the market.

CEO Rania Succar, who joined the business earlier this month following a decade at Intuit, said Kaseya's latest round of innovations reinforces its customer-centric growth ambitions.

"We are accelerating the pace of innovation at Kaseya, creating a culture where we are not just customer-focused, but customer-obsessed," she explained. "At DattoCon Europe, I'm excited to get to know our partners more and learn exactly what they need so we can develop our roadmaps accordingly."