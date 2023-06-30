BT partners with HPE to deliver new global managed LAN service

BT has announced a new partnership with HPE to provide customers with a new managed service that aims to deliver improved performance flexibility and control of local area networks (LANs).

The offering combines BT’s global reach and expertise in both wired and wireless connectivity with the latest LAN solutions from HPE Aruba Networking.

The service has been designed to deliver high-performance experiences for hybrid workers and IoT transformations at a time when many legacy LAN solutions struggle to support user expectations when accessing apps.

In an announcement, BT said its new HPE Aruba Networking LAN service will allow customers to securely modernize connectivity as working patterns continue to evolve, as well as keep pace with IoT demands.

“It’s clear that legacy in-building networks can’t handle modern hybrid working and IoT devices, never mind what comes next,” said Andrew Small, director of voice and digital work at BT’s Business unit.

“That’s why we’re expanding customer choice of managed LAN solutions by partnering with HPE Aruba Networking. This will offer the visibility, flexibility, and security customers need to deliver productive, trusted wired and wireless connectivity.”

The partnership will see BT audit the LAN to determine what is already in place, which elements can be re-used, and anything that should be replaced.

HPE Aruba Networking will provide interoperable technology that can prevent the need to replace an entire network.

BT said it will also work collaboratively with customers to manage costs by providing a staged approach to modernization, as well as an evaluation of how to secure and protect connected devices.

Customers can leverage the service via a single dashboard hosted in the cloud, which centralizes reporting, analytics, security , scalability, and resilience.

Additionally, the offering can also identify redundant devices that are taking up unnecessary power, as well as automate network and energy optimization.

“Global customers that are building their connectivity strategies are focusing on modern enterprise networks that are secure, agile, responsive to business needs, and simple to operate, while being powerful drivers of transformation ,” said Phil Mottram, executive vice president and general manager at HPE Aruba Networking.