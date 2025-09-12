Kaseya targets new growth with double C-suite appointment

Kaseya has announced the appointments of Anthony Anzevino as chief revenue officer (CRO) and Pratik Wadher as chief technology officer (CTO), effective immediately.

The pair will work to help the company drive further growth and innovation across its range of AI-powered IT management and cybersecurity software solutions as SMBs continue to ramp up their technology modernization.

A seasoned executive, Anzevino arrives with extensive experience across sales, business development, and customer success, having previously led large sales organizations at Commvault, Veeam, and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

He brings a strong track record of increasing customer engagement through building, guiding, and supporting high-performing teams and driving collaboration, Kaseya said.

As CRO, Anzevino is tasked with aligning sales and customer success, as well as deepening client relationships.

“What initially got me excited about joining Kaseya is the company's impressive and expansive customer and partner eco-system,” Anzevino commented. “I also got a glimpse of the hard-working culture that helps them win on a daily basis.

“Combining that with the executive team’s focus on customer experience and innovation I believe Kaseya is positioned to have a tremendous positive impact on the global SMB market.”

Pratik Wadher also brings more than 25 years’ experience of leading large-scale transformation in enterprise software, platforms, and financial technology, and has previously served in executive roles at Intuit, Applatix, and Data Domain.

As CTO, he will leverage his deep expertise in building successful engineering organizations, scaling cloud-native platforms, and pioneering AI adoption to advance Kaseya’s AI-first IT management platform, Kaseya 365.

"With AI reshaping how small businesses and MSPs manage IT and security, Kaseya is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation with an AI-driven platform,” Wadher said.

“I was drawn to Kaseya’s leadership in IT and cybersecurity management and the opportunity to accelerate its next chapter of innovation.”

Kaseya eyes fresh market opportunities

In the company’s announcement, Kaseya CEO Rania Succar said the new leadership additions will help lead the vendor through a “pivotal moment” for the industry.

“Small and midsize businesses are modernizing their technology stacks at a once-in-a-generation pace, and MSPs are their critical partners,” he explained.

“Kaseya has the opportunity to be at the center of this transformation—harnessing AI to automate, strengthen security, protect data and simplify IT for our customers.

“Anthony and Pratik bring the leadership, experience and vision to help us capture this extraordinary opportunity.”

