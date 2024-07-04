NinjaOne unveils new channel program to drive partner growth

NinjaOne has cut the ribbon on a new global channel partner program that aims to boost partner growth and drive customer success.

Dubbed NinjaOne Now, the initiative places a focus on partner advancement, serving up IT and security solutions, incentives, and resources to help manage customers’ increasing number of endpoints.

The program will provide channel partners with access to automated endpoint management solutions designed to help save time and resources, the company said, alongside a suite of technology integrations that includes endpoint and extended detection and response (EDR/XDR), as well as professional services automation (PSA).

NinjaOne Now also introduces new incentives via a framework that aims to reward partners on new business, cross-sell, upsell, and renewal opportunities. Additionally, the program includes in-depth training and support alongside marketing and sales resources tailored to channel partner needs, the firm revealed.

“We have a healthy obsession with customer and partner success at NinjaOne,” commented Joe Lohmeier, NinjaOne’s vice president of channel sales. “Channel partners are trusted advisors for organizations navigating cumbersome IT and security challenges, and they’re critical to NinjaOne’s success.”

Founded in 2013, NinjaOne’s IT platform combines endpoint management automation with security and visibility tools to help organizations manage distributed workforces, boost productivity, and reduce IT costs. The solution currently provides automation capabilities to more than 17,000 IT teams across more than 80 countries.

NinjaOne program revamp builds on funding success

Back in February, the company announced a $231.5 million series C funding round that it said is helping the firm “quadruple down” on customer success and innovation, as well as help drive its partner business.

Now, with the introduction of its new global channel program, NinjaOne is looking to equip partners with the solutions and tools they need to meet increasing customer demand for endpoint management and security.

“We’ve designed our channel partner program to be inclusive and beneficial for our partners,” Lohmeier added. “We’re committed to making it easy to do business with NinjaOne and to building long-lasting relationships with our channel partners so we can best serve our joint customers for years to come.”

Commenting on the new program, Matt Baringer, director of go-to-market and partnerships at Port53, said NinjaOne’s offering has helped the company boost revenue and improve results for its customers.

“Endpoints have never been more integral to business success, so helping our customers become more efficient and secure is a top priority,” he said.

“NinjaOne’s solutions and integrations help us solve our customers’ most pressing concerns. Most importantly, NinjaOne makes it easy and rewarding to do business, offering exceptional support and resources and making us more successful – it's a win-win for us and our customers.”