Nucleus Security launches revamped partner program

Unified vulnerability management specialist Nucleus Security has reinforced its channel-first strategy with the launch of an expanded partner program.

Building on its existing initiative, the revamped Nucleus Security Partner Program (NSPP) now features a tiered structure with corresponding requirements and benefits, as well as a brand-new certification program and partner portal.

The firm has also expanded its channel team to better support partners looking to market the Nucleus Security platform and accompanying services.

In an announcement, Nucleus said this latest iteration of its program will enable partners to capture new opportunities across the growing vulnerability and risk management (VRM) market.

“From day one, we've been a channel-first organization, and now we're doubling down on that,” explained Jeff Beavin, Nucleus Security’s vice president of channel.

“We’ve expanded our expertise, our reach, and our ability to provide trusted resources to empower partners to sell and successfully implement the Nucleus Security platform to grow their business and revenues.”

Growing demand for Nucleus Security

The evolution of Nucleus’ channel program comes in response to increased demand for its risk-based vulnerability platform, which is designed to help organizations quickly prioritize and mitigate vulnerabilities.

Partners of all types can leverage the initiative to deliver increased value to customers and win new business, the firm said.

The move will also bolster recurring revenue streams with its SaaS subscription model, speedy deployment and ROI, and a purpose-build MSSP offering.

Enhancements

Improvements to the program focus on three key areas, starting with a new tiered structure designed to incentivize and reward partners with more favorable terms and benefits.

Secondly, Nucleus has bolstered its bank of trusted resources, adding software solution integrator partners that can offer expertise to implement and guide customers through a risk-based vulnerability management program.

Thirdly, the company has also increased investment in partner resources and support with a new certification program and partner portal that will enable resellers to better demonstrate the Nucleus platform and provide customer training.

On the support front, Nucleus said it has also more than doubled its internal channel team, which includes the appointment of a channel enablement engineer that will work to ensure resellers’ solutions architects are fully trained.

FedRAMP authorization

The expanded program follows Nucleus’ announcement back in March that it had achieved FedRAMP authorization at impact level ‘moderate’ on the FedRAMP marketplace.

The firm said this status generates new opportunities for its partners to build out their government business with support for unique federal controls and requirements around continuous monitoring, compliance reporting, as well as vulnerability status tracking.

“We’ve been fortunate to have forged strategic partnerships with leading solution providers including Thundercat, Norseman, Carahsoft, and Guidepoint Federal,” commented Bill McInnis, vice president of federal for Nucleus Security.

“Now, as a FedRAMP authorized vendor, to complement our already existing on-premise capability, we’re in a strong position to expand our footprint in the government space and our contribution to national security.”