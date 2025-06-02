Broadcom just announced huge changes to its VMware partner program
The new, slimline initiative will enable a “stronger, more capable” partner ecosystem, the company said
Broadcom has announced plans to ‘streamline’ its partner program for VMware resellers in a bid to deliver more efficient channel support.
The result of a comprehensive partner review, the revamp will see Broadcom reduce the number of partners authorized to sell VMware solutions across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Japan.
This reduction aims to enable more focused investment and deeper relationships with partners delivering VMware solutions, demonstrated by historical performance levels, technical expertise, as well as their ability to make customer-focused investments.
As such, the Broadcom Advantage Partner Program for VMware Resellers will no longer feature four tiers, with the firm retiring its Registered tier and moving forward with just three: Pinnacle, Premier, and Select.
In a blog post detailing the move, Brian Moats, Broadcom’s senior vice president of global commercial sales and partners, said the “vast majority of customer impact and business momentum” comes from partners operating in these three top tiers.
As a result, some customers will need to transition to a new partner relationship, with selected partners to “carry a greater responsibility and a higher standard of performance.”
“We’re entrusting this focused group with a broader set of customers and, in return, expect them to lead with excellence, operate at scale, and deliver real impact on the journey to a modern private cloud,” he said.
Broadcom wants to raise the bar
Broadcom said the program’s evolution means Pinnacle partners will need to hold Expert Advantage Professional Services Partner status. This is designed to demonstrate advanced capability in the implementation of VMware Cloud Foundation.
However, those that do not hold the accreditation can also qualify by maintaining a dedicated SMB practice that supports scalable adoption.
This raising of the bar extends across the tiers, with both Pinnacle and Premier partners required to maintain dedicated sales and technical resources to ensure they are capable of supporting customers across the lifecycle.
Both tiers will also execute joint business plans with VMware for alignment and successful delivery.
To ensure ecosystem” integrity”, Broadcom said partners must “remain active and in good standing” to be retained. The company is already working to transition those that no longer meet the minimum requirements as well as partners that have not demonstrated consistent engagement.
A stronger ecosystem
Broadcom said the new program will enable customers to leverage a stronger ecosystem powered by VMware Cloud Foundation - and one that is suitably equipped to support IT modernization, fast-track AI initiatives, and strengthen cyber resilience.
For partners themselves, the company said the initiative represents a fresh opportunity to differentiate on value.
“With more customer opportunities, retained partners will have a more relevant and impactful role in the VMware business,” Moats explained. “We’re investing in those who invest in and have a shared commitment to our customers’ success, and we look forward to building the future together.
