Juniper Networks unveils revamped partner program for 2025

Juniper Networks has announced a refresh of the Juniper Partner Advantage (JPA) program in a move the networking specialist says will help further drive partner opportunities.

This year's annual update sees the introduction of new resources and support, including new cross-selling opportunities, incentives, as well as the points-based Seller Rewards Program.

At the heart of the refresh, Juniper has enhanced cross-selling opportunities across its range of solutions and services, with new onboarding processes that include self-service tools and dashboards for faster adoption of its practices and solutions. The firm said these changes will help facilitate faster profitability for partners.

JPA 2025 also now enables partners to earn rewards through its points-based Seller Rewards program which is integrated with the firm’s Champions Community of more than 7,000 industry experts.

Perks include exclusive discounts on Juniper products, deal registration incentives, and investment funds to help drive growth opportunities. The company said the further simplified and consistent program structure will provide a springboard for long-term profitability and reduced operational complexity.

Juniper Networks eyes stronger collaboration

Partners can also leverage Juniper’s Elite Plus program for personalized business plans that aim to strengthen collaboration and mutual accountability.

In its announcement, the company revealed this structured approach has already fueled a 38% year-over-year growth in product and service sales, while further automation looks set to unlock additional growth across 2025.

Similarly, Juniper said its Partner Service Programs are on hand to help businesses maximize the potential of their support services and drive profitability through Service Incentive Reward Programs - regardless of whether they are focused on reselling Juniper Care, or developing Level 1 and Level 2 support services.

Commenting on the refresh, Juniper Networks’ global channel chief Gordon Mackintosh said the updates are a testament to the firm’s ongoing commitment to helping partners “seize opportunities and achieve transformative growth.”

"This is the year to invest boldly, as market trends align with unprecedented demand for AI-native solutions, seamless connectivity and advanced data center capabilities,” he explained.

“By fostering collaboration and driving innovation, JPA 2025 accelerates our partners' ability to deliver exceptional outcomes, positioning them to lead in a dynamic and rapidly evolving landscape."