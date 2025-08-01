GCX names Luca Simonelli as as SVP of channel and global alliances
The leadership veteran will spearhead the MSP’s partner ecosystem expansion plans as it looks to build on strong year-on-year growth
Networking solutions specialist GCX Managed Services has announced the appointment of Luca Simonelli as its new senior vice president, channel and global alliances.
The appointment comes as the MSP, which serves brands across the hospitality, retail, FMCG, and manufacturing sectors, looks to expand its channel strategy fresh off the back of strong year-on-year growth.
A seasoned industry veteran, Simonelli arrives with more than two decades’ experience in scaling businesses, alongside a consistent track record of scaling and developing channel strategies.
He joins the company from Cato Networks, where he served as vice president for the EMEA region and has previously held leadership positions at OpenDNS, Lastline, Fortinet, and Attachmate.
In an announcement, GCX CEO Lorenzo Romano said Simonelli will add deep technical expertise to the firm’s ranks, alongside a passion for building strong partnerships and high-performing teams.
“His leadership comes at a pivotal moment for our business, as we deepen our channel focus, accelerate our growth, and push the boundaries of what’s possible in managed services, all to deliver greater value to our customers, partners, and shareholders,” he explained.
In his new role, Simonelli is tasked with leading the expansion of GCX’s global channel partner ecosystem, with a specific focus on deepening relationships with key technology vendors and driving engagement with telecom operators and service providers.
Additionally, he will also spearhead GCX’s operations in Italy, overseeing commercial activities and local teams across the country.
The appointment follows a period of strong year-on-year growth for the company, which it said has been fueled by global customer acquisition combined with the successful rollout of next-gen secure networking solutions.
GCX said it plans to continue building on this momentum through investment in automation, AI, as well as an ambitious product roadmap.
“GCX’s blend of product innovation and strategic vision makes the company a standout force in the evolving managed networking and security landscape,” commented Luca Simonelli, GCX’s new senior vice president, channel and global alliances.
“Joining at such a transformative time, I’m focused on collaborating with our global partners to deliver real progress in secure networking for our customers.”
