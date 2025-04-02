DocuWare names Dr. Michael Berger as new CEO
Co-president and DocuWare veteran has appointed a new leadership team to usher in the company's next phase of growth
Document management and workflow automation software platform DocuWare has promoted Dr. Michael Berger as its new CEO, alongside a host of leadership changes.
Formerly DocuWare's co-president, Berger has also established a new executive team to support him in spearheading the company's growth ambitions and expanding its global footprint.
Berger joined DocuWare from Siemens in 2008, serving as vice president R&D at the firm's German headquarters, and later as CTO. Following the company's acquisition by Ricoh in 2019, he and Max Ertl became managing directors of DocuWare GmbH and co-presidents of the global DocuWare Group.
In his role overseeing product, services, and finance, Berger is credited with successfully expanding DocuWare's product portfolio and helping to drive growth through strategic initiatives and acquisitions. He was also appointed as Ricoh CTO advisor in 2024.
To support him in his new role as CEO, Berger has named a new leadership team, with Michael Bochmann becoming chief product and technology officer, and Benedikt Dischinger moving to chief financial officer. Additionally, Uta Dresch has been named as the firm's new chief operating officer, while Hermann Schäfer will serve as chief sales and marketing officer.
In an announcement, DocuWare said the new leadership team's wealth of experience will support growth and innovation, streamline operations, as well as drive global growth.
"I am honored to work with this exceptional group," Berger said. "Their expertise and dedication to DocuWare and its people will be instrumental in leading our company to new heights."
As part of the leadership changes, Max Ertl has now stepped down from his role as DocuWare co-president, having served alongside Berger in the role for the last six years.
"On behalf of all of us at DocuWare, I thank Max for his dedication and valuable contribution over the last 23 years, for his great achievements as a sales and marketing leader, and for our close collaboration during our time as co-presidents," Berger added.
