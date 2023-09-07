Expel targets increased collaboration with revamped partner program

Security operations provider Expel has revamped its channel program, which it says will make it easier for partners to go to market with its solutions.

The refreshed three-tiered initiative aims to boost profitability, collaboration, and transparency, as well as offer more dedicated support to help customers address key market challenges.

In an announcement, the company said the new Expel Partner Program will allow it to nurture stronger partner relationships to deliver on value – which will ultimately foster more long-term, mutually beneficial relationships.

“We’re thrilled to announce the new Expel Partner Program, focused on enabling our current and future partners with the materials and collaboration necessary to better serve our customers,” said Dan Webb, Expel’s vice president of global channel sales and alliances.

“With the majority of security transactions happening in the channel, this refocused program is a key component in delivering Expel’s industry-leading technology to new markets—benefiting customers and increasing revenue for partners.”

Designed to help organizations minimize business risk, Expel’s security operations platform works to make sense of security signals to detect, understand, and fix issues at speed. The firm’s offering includes managed detection and response (MDR), remediation, phishing, vulnerability prioritization, and threat hunting.

The freshly revamped Expel Partner Program follows a successful channel-only sales strategy launch in the UK and wider EMEA, with the company now taking the strategy global.

The initiative features three tiers to prioritize both strategic sales and marketing efforts, offer favourable discount structures, and to essentially make partners an extension of the Expel team.

Expel is promising a “lucrative margin opportunity” and competitive advantages for partners – especially when sourcing new logo sales opportunities and when working to retain and grow existing customers.

The program will also provide co-sell and co-market resources, training resources and certifications, as well as a dedicated team of partner sales, partner development, and partner marketing managers for support across the collaborative journey, Expel said.

Partners will be able to leverage these tools via the Expel Partner eXchange (EPX), a new partner portal that has been designed to provide a secure and centralized communication platform. The hub serves up features such as real-time data, metrics, performance insights, and deal registration.

“Channel providers play a critical role in addressing the security needs in the market. We’ve made significant investments in our team and program resources, aimed at delivering even greater value to our partners and customers,” said Dave Merkel, Expel CEO and co-founder.

“As we continue to grow, we’re committed to being a partner-first organisation, and this evolved program reflects a significant step forward in providing a first-rate partner experience.”