GoTo launches new LogMeIn Partner Network to drive MSP growth

Cloud communications specialist GoTo has cut the ribbon on the LogMeIn Partner Network, a new channel initiative designed to accelerate growth for IT partners and managed service providers (MSPs).

The program aims to support resellers, MSPs, and global systems integrators (GSIs) across the entirety of the go-to-market journey through new tools, incentives, and resources.

At launch, the partner network will focus on IT resellers, serving up access to GoTo’s LogMeIn portfolio – including AI-driven capabilities and new innovations for solutions such as LogMeIn Resolve and LogMeIn Rescue – to boost endpoint management, remote support, and zero trust expertise.

The vendor said these capabilities will help partners address the growing market demand for secure, scalable IT management and zero trust security.

The launch follows GoTo’s 2025 appointment of experienced partner industry specialist Steve Shattuck as vice president of Global Partner Ecosystems, as well as the firm’s wider expansion across the IT partner, MSP, GSI, and alliances marketplaces.

“GoTo is committed to providing the highest level of support to our LogMeIn partners, empowering them with industry-leading solutions, meaningful benefits, and the flexibility they need to succeed,” Shattuck said in an announcement.

“Together, we are building a stronger ecosystem that drives mutual growth and delivers top-tier endpoint management, remote support, and security to customers worldwide.”

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Building a stronger channel network

Alongside access to GoTo’s LogMeIn portfolio, the new partner initiative also includes dedicated partner support with access to partner managers, solutions consultants, partner success teams, and marketing resources, alongside training and enablement tools.

The vendor has also introduced new co-marketing opportunities such as joint campaigns, marketing funds, and pipeline generation programs geared towards helping partners drive demand and revenue growth.

Additionally, the LogMeIn Partner Network features tiered incentives and recognition programs designed to reward top-performing partners.

Further updates to the program – including expanded support for MSPs and GSIs – is expected to arrive later in 2026.

Tackling evolving client needs

Marc Allen, ITAM/ITSM Solution Specialist at Softcat UK, said that its strategic decision to join GoTo’s initiative has allowed the business to deliver secure, scalable solutions that meet client’s evolving needs.

“What sets GoTo apart is not just the strength of their technology, but the quality of their partner offerings,” he explained. “The enablement resources, marketing support, and responsive channel team make it easy to build pipeline and close business with confidence.

“We feel supported, not just supplied. In a crowded vendor landscape, GoTo stands out as a collaborative, forward-thinking partner that genuinely invests in mutual success.”

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